Carlos Sainz says Lewis Hamilton's form against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari demonstrates how technical regulation changes can overturn established team hierarchies, pointing to similar shifts across the grid as evidence that driver success depends as much on car concept as raw talent. The Spaniard, who spent four years alongside Leclerc and understands the Monegasque's pace better than most, told Motorsport.com that the 2026 regulations have exposed how adaptability and experience can outweigh familiarity when the technical baseline shifts.

Twelve rounds into the season, Hamilton holds a 28-point advantage over Leclerc in the drivers' championship. The seven-time world champion is tied for second overall, while Leclerc sits fifth. Hamilton has absorbed several setbacks in recent weekends but retains the upper hand within Ferrari, a dynamic few predicted after his difficult final season at Mercedes and Leclerc's status as the team's long-term cornerstone.

Pattern repeats across the grid

Sainz's observations extend beyond the Scuderia. He highlighted comparable reversals at Red Bull, where Max Verstappen has been less dominant over rookie team-mate Isack Hadjar than against his previous partners, and at Mercedes, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli has not been overwhelmed by George Russell to the degree many expected. For Sainz, the pattern is instructive.

"Let's start with the basics: it's impressive to see how strongly the performances of team-mates differ," Sainz said. "Not only between Antonelli and Russell, but also between Hamilton and Leclerc, and Verstappen who was not so dominant over Hadjar. I think this is a lesson for everyone. We have seen that when the basic concept of a car changes, the pecking order can also shift."

Concept change exposes adaptability

The 2026 technical regulations introduced a fundamentally different aerodynamic philosophy, lighter power units, and revised weight distribution. Sainz argues the changes have decoupled performance from recent form, rewarding drivers who can recalibrate their approach rather than those who simply refined what already worked. A driver can dominate for years under one set of rules, then struggle when the machinery no longer suits their instincts or methodology.

"I have always maintained that a car may suit you very well, or maybe it's not quite what you're looking for, but sooner or later you have to adapt," Sainz said. "It can take a while, but eventually you have to get there."

Hamilton's resurgence fits that framework. After a winless final season at Mercedes and widespread doubt over his ability to extract pace from unfamiliar machinery in his late thirties, the Briton has outperformed a team-mate widely regarded as one of the sport's elite qualifiers. Sainz, who was beaten by Leclerc more often than not across their four seasons together, recognises the significance of that reversal.

Right place, right time still matters

Sainz also revisited a theme he has raised before: the role of circumstance in shaping F1 careers. "I have always thought that a lot of success in Formula 1 is partly due to being in the right place at the right time," he said. The comment reflects his own trajectory, which saw him deliver consistent results at McLaren and Ferrari without ever securing the championship-contending machinery his talent arguably warranted.

At Williams, where Sainz moved for 2025, that reality persists. Partnered with Alex Albon, the Spaniard has so far held the edge in a competitive midfield battle, but the team has not made the expected step towards the front of that group. Both drivers are focused on maximising points in a tight scrap, where small margins and strategic execution often matter more than outright pace.

What Sainz describes is not a repudiation of driver quality, but a recalibration of how it should be judged. Hamilton's ability to lead Leclerc in year two at Ferrari, Verstappen's narrower margin over Hadjar, and the tighter intra-team contests elsewhere all suggest the 2026 rules have redistributed the advantage within cockpits. Whether that persists as teams and drivers acclimatise to the new machinery will shape the remainder of the season and the narratives that follow.