Helmut Marko has identified Adrian Newey as Red Bull Racing's most important signing in the team's 20-year history, placing the designer above Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. The assessment underscores how championship success depends not just on driver talent but on the technical architecture that enables it, and it arrives as Newey has already departed for Aston Martin.

Red Bull entered Formula 1 in 2005 after acquiring the Jaguar team for a symbolic one pound. Since then, the Austrian-owned outfit has collected eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles, establishing itself as one of the most successful teams on the current grid. Vettel delivered four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, while Verstappen added four more between 2021 and 2024.

Marko's comments, published in the book Inside Red Bull Racing, point to the structural foundation Newey provided from the team's earliest days. "Yes, because he was the only one who had won championships and knew what was required," Marko said. "In the end, that was where the big change took place."

The architect of Red Bull's titles

Newey joined Red Bull officially in 2005, the same year the team debuted. Before that, he had already compiled a formidable record: three constructors' titles with Williams in the 1990s and two with McLaren in 1998 and 1999. At Red Bull, he added six more constructors' championships, designing the cars that carried both Vettel and Verstappen to their respective title runs.

The distinction Marko draws is telling. While Verstappen is widely regarded as one of the finest drivers in F1 history, his championships came in machinery shaped by Newey's aerodynamic philosophy. The RB16B, RB18, and RB19 were all Newey projects, each delivering dominant stretches that allowed Verstappen to capitalise on technical superiority as much as driving skill.

Newey's departure and Aston Martin role

Newey left Red Bull in 2024 and has been working at Aston Martin since 2025, where he now holds a significant role that extends into team leadership. His exit marked the end of a near two-decade association with Red Bull and removed the technical mind most responsible for the team's sustained competitiveness across multiple regulatory eras.

Marko's remarks acknowledge a reality often overshadowed by driver-centric narratives: the constructor's championship reflects the true measure of a team's capability, and Newey's contribution to that side of the ledger has been unmatched at Red Bull. His 11 constructors' titles across three teams remain a benchmark in modern F1 technical leadership.

What it means for Red Bull's future

With Newey now embedded at Aston Martin and Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull no longer guaranteed, Marko's assessment carries weight beyond nostalgia. Red Bull's ability to maintain its competitive edge without the designer who defined its technical culture will be tested in the coming seasons. Whether the team's current engineering structure can sustain championship-level performance without Newey remains an open question, one that will shape Red Bull's trajectory as much as any driver decision.