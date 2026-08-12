Carlos Sainz may have an unexpected escape route from Williams, despite signing through 2028. Formula 1 journalist Marc Limacher reports the Spaniard negotiated a clause permitting him to leave if approached by a top team, a detail that reshapes the competitive landscape at both ends of the grid and explains recent speculation linking him to Red Bull and Aston Martin.

The 31-year-old joined Williams after leaving Ferrari, positioned as the experienced driver to anchor the Grove team's rebuilding project. Yet the clause suggests Sainz, or his management, hedged against being locked into a multi-year commitment should a race-winning seat become available. Williams has struggled in the midfield, and while progress has been visible, the gap to the top three remains substantial.

Limacher's reporting does not specify which teams would qualify as meeting the clause threshold, though Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin are the two currently generating most interest. Both have question marks over their driver lineups beyond 2025, with Max Verstappen's long-term commitment to Red Bull a subject of ongoing debate and Fernando Alonso's career runway finite.

Red Bull contact and Verstappen uncertainty

Sainz has reportedly already initiated contact with Red Bull, positioning himself as a credible candidate to partner Isack Hadjar should Verstappen depart. The Dutchman remains contracted until 2028, but speculation persists around a potential move to Mercedes or even an early exit from the sport. Red Bull has historically favoured promoting from within, yet Sainz represents a proven commodity with race wins and title-fight experience.

The two were teammates at Toro Rosso in 2015, though that partnership was brief and took place before either had fully established themselves. A reunion at senior level would carry different dynamics, particularly if Sainz were framed as Verstappen's replacement rather than his partner.

Aston Martin alternative

Aston Martin presents a different proposition. Lawrence Stroll's team has invested heavily in infrastructure and personnel, including the recruitment of Adrian Newey, but results have plateaued. Alonso, now 43, is contracted through 2026, yet succession planning is inevitable. Sainz would offer continuity, experience, and a driver entering his prime rather than leaving it.

Whether Aston Martin qualifies as a "top team" under the clause's wording is unclear. The team finished fifth in the 2024 constructors' championship, behind McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes. Contract language in such clauses typically references podium competitiveness or constructor standing, meaning interpretation could become contentious.

Williams left vulnerable

For Williams, losing Sainz would represent a significant setback. Team principal James Vowles publicly courted the Spaniard throughout 2024, framing his signing as a statement of intent and a draw for sponsors and technical partners. If the clause is activated, Williams would have limited recourse, left searching for a replacement while managing the optics of a high-profile departure.

Sainz's camp has not commented on the clause, and Williams has not confirmed its existence. Yet the pattern of recent speculation, combined with Limacher's reporting, suggests the Spaniard's future remains far more fluid than his contract length would imply. The next phase will depend on whether a seat genuinely opens at a team capable of winning races, and whether that team believes Sainz is the driver to fill it.