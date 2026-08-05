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Why Red Bull holds the key to Lawson's Williams future

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Why Red Bull holds the key to Lawson's Williams future

Liam Lawson is delivering standout performances at Racing Bulls, yet his future within the Red Bull family appears increasingly uncertain. The New Zealander has been tracked by Williams for several years, but his current contract with Red Bull could severely complicate any move to the Grove-based team for 2027.

Lawson has been the standout performer at Racing Bulls this season. The 24-year-old has collected 43 of the team's 66 points and sits as the highest-scoring driver outside the traditional top four teams. Despite that form, his position is under growing pressure from Formula 2 championship leader Nikola Tsolov, whose rise through the Red Bull junior programme has shifted the internal dynamics at Faenza.

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Tsolov's emergence reshapes the pecking order

Racing Bulls have publicly denied that Tsolov is already guaranteed a Formula 1 seat in 2027, but team principal Alan Permane recently hinted that the Bulgarian is currently the next in line for promotion. That acknowledgment, combined with reports from German media suggesting Lawson has no viable pathway back to the senior Red Bull Racing squad, leaves the New Zealander in a precarious position.

Red Bull are understood to have little appetite for giving Lawson a second chance at the main team following his brief and troubled stint earlier in 2025. Promoted at the start of the season, Lawson was demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two races, unable to adapt to the unpredictable handling characteristics of the RB21. That episode appears to have closed the door on any return to the senior outfit.

Williams have watched Lawson for years

Williams' interest in Lawson is not new. The team enquired about his availability in 2024 as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant, only to ultimately sign Carlos Sainz. That partnership, however, has struggled under the 2026 regulations, and Sainz's future beyond this season is no longer certain. Should Williams seek a change, Lawson would represent an experienced option with proven race-winning pedigree in junior categories and a reputation for overtaking aggression.

But any deal depends entirely on Red Bull's willingness to cooperate. The energy drinks manufacturer holds Lawson's contract and is under no obligation to release him, even if he loses his Racing Bulls seat. That contractual reality means Williams cannot simply approach Lawson directly. Red Bull retains full control over whether he stays within their system as a reserve, moves elsewhere, or exits Formula 1 altogether.

The stakes for Lawson's career trajectory

If Red Bull do grant permission, Williams could offer Lawson something Racing Bulls never will: genuine team leadership. At a midfield squad rebuilding around new technical regulations and a refreshed driver lineup, Lawson would have the opportunity to establish himself as a long-term focal point rather than a rotating development asset. For a driver who has spent years navigating Red Bull's notoriously unforgiving internal hierarchy, that stability could prove decisive.

Williams, meanwhile, would acquire a driver who has outperformed his machinery and teammate convincingly, without the financial or political baggage that often accompanies more high-profile signings. Whether Red Bull see value in facilitating that move, or prefer to keep Lawson as insurance within their own structure, will determine whether the New Zealander gets the chance to define his career on his own terms.

F1 News Liam Lawson Williams Red Bull Racing Racing Bulls

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
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Miami International Autodrome
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Spain
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Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
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Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
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Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
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Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

NZ Liam Lawson 30
  • Country New Zealand
  • Date of b. Feb 11 2002 (24)
  • Place of b. Hastings, New Zealand, New Zealand
  • Weight 69 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Williams
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