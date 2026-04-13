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Red Bull Reportedly Want Lawson as Verstappen's Successor

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Red Bull Reportedly Want Lawson as Verstappen's Successor

The question of who drives for Red Bull Racing beyond Max Verstappen's current contract is becoming one of the most discussed topics in the paddock. According to a report from the New Zealand Herald, the team's shareholders are pushing hard to keep any future promotion internal, and that points toward one name: Liam Lawson

The Internal Preference 

Lawson is currently racing for Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls and has made a solid start to the 2026 season, sitting tenth in the championship with ten points after three rounds. He has looked quicker than his debutant teammate Arvid Lindblad across the opening weekends, and within the Red Bull structure his stock appears to be rising. 

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The New Zealand Herald reports that if Verstappen were to leave, the shareholders would apply significant pressure to promote from within rather than buy an established name from a rival programme. Under that scenario, Lawson would be the leading candidate. 

Why the Story Is Striking 

The irony of the situation is not lost on anyone following it closely. Lawson began the 2025 season as Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull. He was dropped after just two race weekends and sent back to Racing Bulls. That was a very public and brutal demotion. For the same driver to now be discussed as Verstappen's potential long-term successor represents a significant reversal. 

Where the Speculation Comes From 

The backdrop is Verstappen's increasingly open unhappiness with the 2026 regulations and the direction of the sport. His comments after Japan about reconsidering his future triggered a wave of transfer speculation, with Charles Leclerc's name among those linked to his seat. 

But the Red Bull shareholder preference for homegrown succession adds a different dimension to the conversation. Whether any of it becomes relevant depends entirely on what Verstappen decides to do with the remaining years of his contract.

F1 News Max Verstappen Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing Racing Bulls

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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,457
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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