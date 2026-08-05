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Why Red Bull is already planning for 2027

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Why Red Bull is already planning for 2027

Max Verstappen will not receive major upgrade packages in the second half of the 2026 season. Red Bull Racing has opted to redirect resources toward the 2027 campaign earlier than it did last year, scaling back development on the current RB22. Team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed the strategic shift in Hungary, explaining that while updates will still arrive, they will be fewer and less significant than those delivered during last year's title battle.

The decision reflects Red Bull's attempt to break a cycle that cost them development time in 2025. Last season, Verstappen remained locked in a championship fight until the final rounds, finishing just two points behind Lando Norris. Red Bull continued introducing major upgrades deep into the campaign, delaying the start of work on the all-new 2026 regulations car. The late pivot left the team on the back foot heading into this season, forcing a midfield struggle that has only recently begun to ease.

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Red Bull's resource dilemma

Speaking to media during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Mekies outlined the balancing act now facing the Austrian squad. "We will continue to improve the RB22, but we won't be bringing the same volume of updates as last season," he said. "At a certain point, you have to find the balance between the current season and preparing for the future." Red Bull must soon decide how much time, budget, and personnel remain allocated to the 2026 car, and how much shifts to the 2027 project.

The team has made tangible progress since the season opener, closing the gap to the leading teams and returning to podium contention. Verstappen's second place in Hungary underlined that competitiveness, yet Mekies acknowledged the diminishing returns of further RB22 development. Extracting the final tenths from a car already approaching its ceiling demands disproportionate resources, resources Red Bull now judges better spent elsewhere.

Strategic shift reflects changed circumstances

Red Bull's position in 2026 differs meaningfully from last year. While Verstappen remains capable of podiums, the team is not locked in a title fight that justifies sustained investment in the current chassis. The decision to wind down development reflects a calculation that incremental gains on the RB22 will not deliver a step change in competitiveness, particularly against teams that have already committed heavily to 2027.

Mekies stopped short of ruling out all further updates. Development will not halt abruptly, but the scope and frequency of new parts will taper as the season progresses. For Verstappen, the implication is clear: any improvement in results will need to come from setup refinement and driver execution rather than fresh aerodynamic packages. The gamble is that sacrificing late-season performance now will pay dividends when the 2027 season begins, avoiding the slow start that has defined much of Red Bull's 2026 campaign.

Red Bull's early pivot to 2027 signals a team willing to absorb short-term pain for long-term gain. Whether the strategy succeeds depends on how effectively the additional development time translates into a competitive car next season, and whether rivals make similar choices or continue pushing their 2026 designs to the limit.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Australia Albert Park
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
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  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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