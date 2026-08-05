Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull Racing remains unresolved even as the summer break unfolds, with former F1 driver Thierry Boutsen acknowledging the four-time world champion faces a choice with no clear answer. Speaking about the persistent speculation, the Belgian said a departure could prove either the right or wrong decision, and stressed only Verstappen himself can judge what serves his career best.

Red Bull has struggled to match the pace of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren this season, yet Verstappen remains competitive at the sharp end of the grid. Boutsen argues that proximity to the front makes the decision harder, not easier, because the margins between staying and leaving are tight enough to swing either way depending on how the next 12 months unfold.

Speculation over a possible move has circulated for months, intensified by Red Bull's relative decline and public tension within the team earlier in the year. Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes as a potential successor to Lewis Hamilton, though no formal approach has been confirmed. Boutsen's comments reflect the broader uncertainty around whether the Dutchman should commit long-term to a project showing signs of slipping, or gamble on rebuilding his position elsewhere.

Team dynamics outweigh raw performance

Boutsen emphasised that how a driver feels within a team structure often matters more than outright competitiveness. "How you feel within a team is enormously important," he said. "Maybe this is the perfect moment to leave, but maybe it's not the right moment at all. Only Max can decide that."

The former Williams and Benetton driver pointed out that switching teams offers no guarantees, even for someone of Verstappen's stature. "At a new team he will undoubtedly get a lot of support, but the question is how long that lasts. At Red Bull he has had a strong position for years. Whether he finds that again somewhere else, nobody knows."

Verstappen still closer to the front than perceived

Boutsen refrained from offering direct advice but said Verstappen's eventual call will have implications beyond his own career. "I'm not going to tell him what to do. He decides that entirely himself. I'm mainly curious which choice he makes, because that will be interesting not only for him, but actually for the whole of Formula 1."

He also cautioned against underestimating Verstappen's current competitive standing. "He has won races at Red Bull and was in the fight for the world title for a long time last season. Without the problems in Austria and Great Britain, his situation this year would have looked very different too. He's still close and certainly not as far removed from the top as some people think."

Boutsen's remarks underscore the strategic complexity Verstappen faces. Red Bull's infrastructure and political capital remain formidable, but the team's recent form raises questions about whether Adrian Newey's departure and internal upheaval have shifted the balance of power. Any decision Verstappen makes will shape not only his own prospects but the competitive order of the next regulatory cycle.