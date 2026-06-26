Liam Lawson has dismissed growing speculation about his Formula 1 future, insisting that discussions about a contract for next season are premature. The New Zealander, who has been linked with a potential promotion within the Red Bull family amid uncertainty at the senior team, says his focus remains squarely on track performance rather than paddock politics. His measured response reflects a driver trying to avoid distraction in a season where strong results could define his long-term prospects.

Lawson's refusal to engage with the rumour mill comes at a time when Red Bull's driver lineup for 2026 remains a subject of intense scrutiny. With the team's current form under pressure and whispers about internal dynamics growing louder, the 24-year-old represents a potential option for management looking to refresh their roster. Yet Lawson is keeping his cards close, aware that performances over the coming months will speak louder than any speculation.

Comfort zone reached after difficult start

Speaking about his current position, Lawson acknowledged he is finding his rhythm in Formula 1 after a challenging entry into the sport. "The season is going very well and I'm really enjoying it. Of course, I'm still learning every weekend with this generation of cars, and I feel we're in a good place right now," he said. The sentiment reflects a driver who has navigated the steep learning curve that comes with limited opportunities and late-season call-ups.

The Racing Bulls driver has made clear he is satisfied with his current environment, stating that both he and the team share the same outlook. "For conversations about next year, it's really still far too early. I'm happy with where I am now and the team feels the same way. We just want to continue the positive trajectory," Lawson added. That "positive trajectory" is critical for a driver on the periphery of Red Bull's senior plans, where consistency and measured progress are valued over flashes of brilliance paired with mistakes.

Experience building confidence

Lawson pointed to experience as the key factor behind his improved form, noting the contrast between his initial appearances and his current level of comfort. "With more experience, you naturally become a better driver. My first period in Formula 1 was quite challenging, but now that I've completed a full season and I'm working through my second full year, I feel much stronger," he explained.

The New Zealander's development curve has been atypical compared to drivers who enter the grid with a full season guaranteed from the outset. His first taste of Formula 1 came in fragmented stints, requiring rapid adaptation without the luxury of a gradual build-up. "I've learned an enormous amount over the past twelve months, and at this point everything is falling into place more and more," Lawson said. That sense of consolidation is precisely what Red Bull will be monitoring as they weigh their options for a driver market that could shift dramatically depending on the team's championship fortunes.

Red Bull's longer game

While Lawson insists the timing is premature, Red Bull's decision-making rarely follows a conventional calendar. The organisation has a history of making mid-season changes and locking in drivers well ahead of official announcements. Lawson's measured public stance may reflect internal guidance to avoid adding fuel to a media narrative that could complicate negotiations or create unnecessary pressure.

For now, Lawson's strategy appears clear: let the lap times do the talking. In a driver market where seats at top teams are scarce and Red Bull's own hierarchy remains fluid, maintaining form and avoiding errors will be more valuable than any interview soundbite. The coming races will determine whether his patience is rewarded with a clearer path forward, or whether the speculation he is currently deflecting becomes a reality he cannot ignore