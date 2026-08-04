Barcelona could return to the Formula 1 calendar despite being scheduled to sit out 2027 as part of its rotation agreement with Spa-Francorchamps. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has forced F1 to consider European contingency options, with the Catalan circuit now in discussions to host both pre-season testing and a potential race next season. Representatives from Barcelona were spotted in the paddock at Spa and Hungary, holding talks with F1 management about stepping in for Bahrain's cancelled testing programme.

The Middle East situation has created unprecedented calendar instability for Formula 1. Earlier this year, races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were scrapped, with a brief attempt to reinstate Bahrain quickly abandoned. Sepang in Malaysia has been confirmed as Bahrain's replacement, but significant uncertainty remains over the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix. The 2027 calendar, meanwhile, has yet to be published at all.

For Barcelona, the turmoil represents an unexpected opportunity. The circuit was due to miss 2027 under its alternating arrangement with the Belgian Grand Prix, but F1 may now need to lean on established European venues to fill the gaps left by Middle Eastern cancellations. According to Japanese outlet AS-Web, Barcelona officials were seen in the paddock during recent European rounds, exploring the possibility of hosting pre-season testing that Bahrain can no longer accommodate.

Europe as the fallback option

If instability continues, Formula 1 faces a complete restructure of its 2027 season. AS-Web reports that one scenario under consideration would see the championship open in China, followed by Australia and Japan, before turning to Barcelona and Imola as emergency European solutions. Both circuits have recent experience hosting Grands Prix and possess the infrastructure to step in at relatively short notice.

Barcelona's readiness to host testing adds another dimension. Pre-season running has been anchored in Bahrain for several years, offering teams warm weather and logistical efficiency ahead of the traditional Middle Eastern season opener. Relocating that programme to Europe would require adjustments, but Barcelona has hosted countless test days in the past and remains one of the most familiar venues on the grid.

Imola could also return in 2026

The calendar shuffle is not limited to 2027. Imola may be brought back into this year's schedule if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are ultimately cancelled. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed last week that no final decision will be made before September, leaving the door open for further European additions. Domenicali has consistently framed additional European races as the safest contingency, avoiding the geopolitical and logistical risks that have derailed the Middle Eastern leg of the calendar.

For now, Barcelona waits. The circuit's rotation deal with Spa was designed to ease calendar congestion, but geopolitical reality may override those carefully negotiated agreements. If the Middle East remains unstable, Europe's established circuits will once again become the backbone of the championship, just as they were during the pandemic-disrupted seasons of 2020 and 2021. Barcelona, with its infrastructure and willingness to step in, is well positioned to benefit from a crisis it did nothing to create.