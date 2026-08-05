Stefano Domenicali has credited the Dutch Grand Prix with setting a new benchmark for Formula 1 events, describing its imminent departure from the calendar as the end of a chapter that proved what a privately organised race can achieve. The F1 CEO confirmed the final Zandvoort round will feature an extended tribute to the organisers, who returned the circuit to the calendar in 2021 under challenging post-pandemic conditions and delivered what Domenicali calls a complete fan experience that influenced the sport's wider approach to race promotion.

Domenicali told media that Zandvoort's return came at both the best and most difficult moment imaginable. Arriving in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, the event immediately established itself as a reference point for atmosphere and organisation, despite operating without the state or corporate backing enjoyed by several newer venues on the calendar. The Italian emphasised that the achievement should not be underestimated, particularly given the financial and logistical risks the private promoter assumed during an uncertain period for live events.

Private model proved its worth

What distinguishes Zandvoort in Domenicali's assessment is its funding structure. Unlike races backed by national governments or major commercial entities, the Dutch Grand Prix was delivered entirely by a private promoter. Domenicali acknowledged this reality shaped F1's understanding of what could be achieved outside traditional support frameworks. "They proved what is possible without the model some other races rely on," Domenicali said. "That has been enormously important for Formula 1, and that's why we want to take time during the race weekend to recognise what has been built there."

The comments suggest Zandvoort's success informed F1's negotiations with prospective venues in an era of rising hosting fees and increased competition for calendar slots. Several countries are currently bidding for race slots, and the precedent set by a circuit that delivered commercially and atmospherically without state underwriting offers both a validation of the private model and a potential template for future entries.

A new standard in short order

Domenicali stressed that the Dutch event's brief tenure does not diminish its impact. In just four editions, Zandvoort became one of the most recognisable stops on the calendar, driven by sold-out crowds, distinctive fan culture, and a layout that produced competitive racing despite initial concerns about overtaking opportunities. The CEO described the atmosphere and fan engagement as leaving a lasting impression on the sport, elements he believes justify a formal farewell during the final race weekend.

"After the summer break we head to Zandvoort, where a special chapter will close," Domenicali said. "The organisation has delivered a fantastic event and deserves all the recognition. Particularly after the COVID period, they showed how to turn a Grand Prix into a complete experience for the fans."

Emotional farewell expected

Domenicali confirmed F1 will stage an extended tribute during the August race, framing it as a celebration rather than a simple exit. The exact nature of the recognition remains unspecified, but the tone suggests more than the customary acknowledgement given to departing venues. The decision to publicly honour a circuit leaving the calendar after such a short run is unusual and reflects both the commercial success of the event and the symbolic weight it carries within F1's recent expansion strategy.

Zandvoort's departure opens space for new venues, yet Domenicali's remarks indicate F1 views the Dutch experiment as proof that a relatively short calendar stint can still shape the sport's evolution. Whether future privately promoted races can replicate that combination of financial viability, fan intensity, and operational standard remains the question facing F1's commercial department as the calendar continues to rotate.