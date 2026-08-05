user icon
icon

Why Domenicali says F1 will miss Zandvoort's impact

<< Return to the news list
Why Domenicali says F1 will miss Zandvoort's impact

Stefano Domenicali has credited the Dutch Grand Prix with setting a new benchmark for Formula 1 events, describing its imminent departure from the calendar as the end of a chapter that proved what a privately organised race can achieve. The F1 CEO confirmed the final Zandvoort round will feature an extended tribute to the organisers, who returned the circuit to the calendar in 2021 under challenging post-pandemic conditions and delivered what Domenicali calls a complete fan experience that influenced the sport's wider approach to race promotion.

Domenicali told media that Zandvoort's return came at both the best and most difficult moment imaginable. Arriving in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, the event immediately established itself as a reference point for atmosphere and organisation, despite operating without the state or corporate backing enjoyed by several newer venues on the calendar. The Italian emphasised that the achievement should not be underestimated, particularly given the financial and logistical risks the private promoter assumed during an uncertain period for live events.

More about Stefano Domenicali Domenicali reveals Africa Grand Prix talks at advanced stage

Domenicali reveals Africa Grand Prix talks at advanced stage

Aug 4
 Why Domenicali sees Antonelli as the future of Formula 1

Why Domenicali sees Antonelli as the future of Formula 1

Aug 3

Private model proved its worth

What distinguishes Zandvoort in Domenicali's assessment is its funding structure. Unlike races backed by national governments or major commercial entities, the Dutch Grand Prix was delivered entirely by a private promoter. Domenicali acknowledged this reality shaped F1's understanding of what could be achieved outside traditional support frameworks. "They proved what is possible without the model some other races rely on," Domenicali said. "That has been enormously important for Formula 1, and that's why we want to take time during the race weekend to recognise what has been built there."

The comments suggest Zandvoort's success informed F1's negotiations with prospective venues in an era of rising hosting fees and increased competition for calendar slots. Several countries are currently bidding for race slots, and the precedent set by a circuit that delivered commercially and atmospherically without state underwriting offers both a validation of the private model and a potential template for future entries.

A new standard in short order

Domenicali stressed that the Dutch event's brief tenure does not diminish its impact. In just four editions, Zandvoort became one of the most recognisable stops on the calendar, driven by sold-out crowds, distinctive fan culture, and a layout that produced competitive racing despite initial concerns about overtaking opportunities. The CEO described the atmosphere and fan engagement as leaving a lasting impression on the sport, elements he believes justify a formal farewell during the final race weekend.

"After the summer break we head to Zandvoort, where a special chapter will close," Domenicali said. "The organisation has delivered a fantastic event and deserves all the recognition. Particularly after the COVID period, they showed how to turn a Grand Prix into a complete experience for the fans."

Emotional farewell expected

Domenicali confirmed F1 will stage an extended tribute during the August race, framing it as a celebration rather than a simple exit. The exact nature of the recognition remains unspecified, but the tone suggests more than the customary acknowledgement given to departing venues. The decision to publicly honour a circuit leaving the calendar after such a short run is unusual and reflects both the commercial success of the event and the symbolic weight it carries within F1's recent expansion strategy.

Zandvoort's departure opens space for new venues, yet Domenicali's remarks indicate F1 views the Dutch experiment as proof that a relatively short calendar stint can still shape the sport's evolution. Whether future privately promoted races can replicate that combination of financial viability, fan intensity, and operational standard remains the question facing F1's commercial department as the calendar continues to rotate.

F1 News Stefano Domenicali

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Stefano Domenicali -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. May 11 1965 (61)
  • Place of b. Imola, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile
show sidebar