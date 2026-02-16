user icon
Lawson scoffs at Wolff's 'one second' Red Bull engine claim

Liam Lawson has dismissed the dramatic claims made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff regarding the performance of the new Red Bull power unit. As Formula 1 transitions to its 2026 engine regulations, Wolff suggested that Red Bull’s new powertrain—developed in collaboration with Ford—is already "a second a lap" faster than the competition. 

'Oh my God' – Lawson reacts to the hype 

Lawson, who will lead the Racing Bulls lineup this season alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad, reacted with genuine surprise when confronted with Wolff's assessment. "One second per round faster than the rest? Who said that?" Lawson asked international media in Bahrain.  Upon hearing it was Wolff, he laughed off the suggestion: "Oh my God. We will see, of course". 

While Lawson admitted that the new power units are working well and showing strong potential, he argued that it is impossible to quantify a performance gap that large at this stage. "I wouldn't say we are a second faster than the rest," he explained, noting that no team truly knows what their rivals are doing during pre-season testing. 

Challenges of the 2026 machinery 

Beyond the engine debate, Lawson highlighted the sheer physical and technical difficulty of driving the 2026-spec cars. He noted that the new bolides are harder to handle, with high levels of tire degradation and a tendency to slide more through the corners. "It’s a learning curve," Lawson said, referencing the complex balance required between battery management, qualifying trim, and long-run pace. 

The New Zealander is now focused on optimizing his own performance as he enters his first full season as a primary driver. Having had a brief stint as Max Verstappen's teammate in the past, Lawson is well aware of the pressure associated with the Red Bull umbrella. He will look to prove himself as an experienced leader for the Racing Bulls team when the season begins in Melbourne. 

