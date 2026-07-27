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Why Carlos Sainz is rethinking his Williams future

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Why Carlos Sainz is rethinking his Williams future

Carlos Sainz has acknowledged that his ambition to return to winning ways has been pushed back by as much as two years following Williams' dismal start to the 2026 season. The Spaniard, who joined the Grove-based team with expectations of competing under the new regulations, now faces a reassessment of his Formula 1 career trajectory during the upcoming summer break.

Williams currently languishes in eighth place in the constructors' championship with just 11 points ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, a stark contrast to the promise shown in Sainz's debut season. The former Ferrari driver secured two podium finishes in 2025 and helped lift Williams to fifth in the standings, fostering hope that the regulatory reset would deliver a competitive package. That optimism has evaporated.

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"I thought Williams would be able to fight for wins in the near term, but that timeline has now shifted by one or even two years," Sainz told assembled media. "How long exactly depends entirely on how quickly we can get through this difficult period."

Investment alone cannot mask current shortfall

Sainz remains publicly committed to the Williams project, citing the scale of investment and clarity of vision from team principal James Vowles. Yet his language reflects the tension between faith in long-term strategy and the reality of present-day performance.

"I see how much is being invested behind the scenes, and the team's vision is still clear. That gives me confidence we are ultimately heading in the right direction," he said. "But the current car is simply performing well below our expectations."

Williams' struggles under the 2026 technical regulations have exposed gaps in execution that were masked by the team's late-2025 form. Sainz's admission that "everything is taking much longer than expected" signals a recalibration not just of team targets, but of his own career calculus. At 32, the window to add to his four career wins is narrowing.

Summer talks to determine next move

Sainz confirmed he will hold meetings with his management and Vowles during the summer break to evaluate his options. A move to Audi, previously floated as a potential escape route, is understood to be no longer viable, leaving a continued stay at Williams as the most likely scenario unless another seat unexpectedly opens.

"I can't give an exact date, but this summer we will sit down together to assess the situation and decide which direction we want to take," Sainz explained. "My outlook on the future has changed. Where I initially thought I could fight for wins again in the short term, I now have to look further ahead."

The coming weeks will determine whether Sainz views Williams' current predicament as a temporary setback within a credible recovery plan, or evidence that the team's return to competitiveness remains structurally years away. His decision will hinge not on sentiment, but on whether the investment Vowles has secured can translate into tangible performance before Sainz's prime years slip away.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
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Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
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McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
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9
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10
Aston Martin
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Miami International Autodrome
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain
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Austria
Red Bull Ring
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Silverstone
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Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,343
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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Williams
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