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Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

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Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Carlos Sainz has issued strong criticism regarding the new 2026 Formula 1 cars. The Williams driver fears that the current regulations simply do not work well on certain circuits and that adjustments to specific tracks may even be necessary. This new generation of F1 cars has sparked significant debate throughout the paddock. 

Energy management and classic circuits 

Due to the modified power units, energy management plays a larger role than ever, meaning overtakes often depend on who has battery power remaining. While Sainz believes the cars function reasonably well on some tracks, he has major questions about others on the calendar. Specifically, circuits with long straights and fewer opportunities to recover energy could become problematic. 

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“I think circuits like the Albert Park Circuit, Monza, and Spa-Francorchamps may need to be reconsidered,” Sainz stated to media outlets including Motorsport.com. The Spaniard feels the current direction of Formula 1 does not align with his vision of the sport. “This is not the Formula 1 I want to see. I am fairly certain the people at the top realize this themselves. Sometimes it seems like they try to sell something with graphs and presentations that everyone knows isn't the right formula.” 

Concerns over reliability and safety 

The debate intensified in China when several cars retired before the race even began. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Alexander Albon were all unable to start due to power unit issues. Sainz believes this demonstrates how overly complex the technology has become. 

“The fact that two McLarens, a Williams, and an Audi were not even on the grid shows how complicated we have made it. With extremely complex engines, software, and battery management, it is becoming increasingly difficult to build something reliable,” he explained. 

He also expressed doubts about the so-called "Straight Mode." “Driving 340 kilometers per hour with open wings and no downforce just doesn't feel right,” he warned. “On circuits with slight kinks or fast sections, like the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, things will go wrong sooner or later. To me, it feels like a band-aid on a band-aid: a temporary fix for a system that doesn't actually fit the cars and circuits we have now.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Jr Williams Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Williams
Williams
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