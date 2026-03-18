Carlos Sainz has issued strong criticism regarding the new 2026 Formula 1 cars. The Williams driver fears that the current regulations simply do not work well on certain circuits and that adjustments to specific tracks may even be necessary. This new generation of F1 cars has sparked significant debate throughout the paddock.

Energy management and classic circuits

Due to the modified power units, energy management plays a larger role than ever, meaning overtakes often depend on who has battery power remaining. While Sainz believes the cars function reasonably well on some tracks, he has major questions about others on the calendar. Specifically, circuits with long straights and fewer opportunities to recover energy could become problematic.

“I think circuits like the Albert Park Circuit, Monza, and Spa-Francorchamps may need to be reconsidered,” Sainz stated to media outlets including Motorsport.com. The Spaniard feels the current direction of Formula 1 does not align with his vision of the sport. “This is not the Formula 1 I want to see. I am fairly certain the people at the top realize this themselves. Sometimes it seems like they try to sell something with graphs and presentations that everyone knows isn't the right formula.”

Concerns over reliability and safety

The debate intensified in China when several cars retired before the race even began. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Alexander Albon were all unable to start due to power unit issues. Sainz believes this demonstrates how overly complex the technology has become.

“The fact that two McLarens, a Williams, and an Audi were not even on the grid shows how complicated we have made it. With extremely complex engines, software, and battery management, it is becoming increasingly difficult to build something reliable,” he explained.

He also expressed doubts about the so-called "Straight Mode." “Driving 340 kilometers per hour with open wings and no downforce just doesn't feel right,” he warned. “On circuits with slight kinks or fast sections, like the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, things will go wrong sooner or later. To me, it feels like a band-aid on a band-aid: a temporary fix for a system that doesn't actually fit the cars and circuits we have now.”