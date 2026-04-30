Thirty-two years ago today, Formula 1 lost Roland Ratzenberger during qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola. His death came one day before Ayrton Senna's, and the magnitude of that second loss meant Ratzenberger's name was never heard as loudly as it deserved. He has never been forgotten.

A Late Arrival Who Lived His Dream

Ratzenberger was a late bloomer by Formula 1 standards. The Austrian had built a substantial racing career across multiple categories before he ever reached the grid of the sport's top tier. He made his name in long-distance racing and Formula 3000, with particularly strong results in Japan. In 1993 he shared a Toyota prototype at Le Mans with Mauro Martini and Naoki Nagasaka, winning their class and finishing fifth overall.

The dream of Formula 1 never left him. With the backing of a wealthy German sponsor, 1994 became the year it finally happened. He signed a five-race deal with the small Simtek team, whose car was far from competitive. He failed to qualify in Brazil at the opening round, but arrived at the second race in Japan knowing the circuit well. He qualified and on Sunday crossed the line in eleventh place, a result that showed what was possible.

Imola, April 30, 1994

He arrived at Imola with confidence. On Saturday during qualifying, he made a small mistake at the Acque Minerali section and ran off the road. He continued, not realising his front wing had been damaged. One lap later, the wing failed at the Villeneuve corner. The impact was devastating. He was taken to a hospital in Bologna, where he was pronounced dead.

What Followed

Senna's death the following afternoon became the defining event of that terrible weekend, and the coverage and mourning that surrounded it inevitably overshadowed what had happened the day before. Most of the prominent figures from the sport attended Senna's funeral. Far fewer were present for Ratzenberger's.

FIA president Max Mosley was one who made a point of going. He explained years later: "Roland had been forgotten. I went to his funeral because everyone had gone to Senna's. I felt it was important that at least someone was there." It was a gesture of decency toward a man who deserved better from the moment he died.

His Legacy Lives On

Ratzenberger's death, alongside Senna's, accelerated safety improvements across the sport that have since saved countless lives. The GPDA was reactivated in response to both tragedies. Senna was to have been one of its directors. The safety systems that now protect every driver who climbs into a Formula 1 car owe something to both men.

He is remembered every year on this date, and rightly so. He spent his career working toward a dream that most people who chase it never reach. He reached it, proved he could compete, and died doing what he had always wanted to do.

Roland Ratzenberger, 4 July 1960 to 30 April 1994.