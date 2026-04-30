Isack Hadjar has had a complicated start to his first full Formula 1 season. The Australian Grand Prix debut ended in a crash during the formation lap before the race had even started, a moment he found genuinely distressing. Everything since has pointed upward.

The Crash That Hurt

Hadjar was direct about how the debut went wrong in conversation with F1.com. "I felt really terrible after that moment, like I had let everyone down. Not just the team, but also myself and my family, because I did not meet my own standards." That kind of honest self-assessment in a driver's opening weeks at a top team says something about how he processes setbacks.

He Looked at the Track Record Before Arriving

The move to partner Verstappen was not one Hadjar approached without doing his research. "Of course you look at the differences between Max and his teammates and think: that is quite serious. But I am also realistic. It is a new generation of cars, we are running with the same equipment. If I am good enough, I will show it. It is as simple as that."

The early evidence has been encouraging. A third on the grid in Australia came before the formation lap crash. A handful of points in China. He has been close enough to Verstappen in qualifying terms to give himself something to build on, and he is honest about where the process stands. "It is still a small sample, but I am not far away and that gives me confidence."

Miami Means More Than Just a Race

Hadjar framed Miami differently to the first three rounds. The context matters to him. "I am genuinely looking forward to it, especially because this is the first time I have been involved in a major project at a top team from the beginning. Last year I came in late. Now we are genuinely building something together. That makes it extra interesting, because this could become a very important phase for the future." A driver who sees a struggling team's development arc as an opportunity rather than a burden is one worth watching.