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Steiner Tells Impatient Antonelli to Stay Calm: "You Are Going to Be World Champion"

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Steiner Tells Impatient Antonelli to Stay Calm: "You Are Going to Be World Champion"

Gunther Steiner has watched Kimi Antonelli lead the championship after three races and his conclusion is straightforward: the talent is real, the future is bright, and the greatest risk is Antonelli himself. 

The Warning About Impatience 

Steiner was speaking to Total-Motorsport and his advice to Antonelli was warm but firm. "I think he lets himself get distracted by things like: I have to win this. Or by putting pressure on himself by listening to what others tell him he should do." The remedy, in Steiner's view, is simple. "He should listen to the people around him, because they have done good work with him and he has listened well to them. So just shut out certain environments, like the media, and do not let yourself be influenced by them. Just stay calm." 

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The comparison he drew was pointed. Verstappen is often described as impatient and Steiner sees the same quality in Antonelli. "The biggest problem for him is that he becomes impatient. That he thinks he has to win and show everyone who he is. That is what could trip him up." 

Russell Is a Serious Opponent 

Steiner was also honest about what Antonelli is up against in his own garage. "I think it was when he crashed during practice a while back. He had a big crash because he was being a bit too impatient. He cannot fall back into that mentality. He has to learn from it. Even if you lose to George Russell. George is a good driver, so do not worry, you are still good even if you lose to George." 

His overall advice distilled everything into a single clear message. "You are 19 and George has a lot of experience. Just live. Listen to Toto and to your father. Just do what you do. That boy is doing well. Change nothing and do not try to rush things. Just stay calm and do what you have always done." 

He closed with a prediction that carries genuine conviction. "Do not forget to listen to the people you have had around you until now, just stay calm and you will get there. If it does not happen this year, it will happen in the future." And then the clearest sentence of all: "Toto takes good care of him, and his father has a very calming influence on him. The boy has both feet firmly on the ground. I would not worry about him. He is going to be world champion." 

F1 News Guenther Steiner Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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IT Guenther Steiner -
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  • Date of b. Apr 7 1965 (61)
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