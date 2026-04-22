Max Verstappen has been spending considerable time at the Nurburgring lately, and his passion for endurance racing is genuine. But when someone put the question directly to him, the answer was unambiguous.

The Question That Got a Straight Answer

During a Viaplay theatre show, presenter Frank Evenblij decided to push Verstappen into a corner. The choice was simple: a fifth Formula 1 world championship, or a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Verstappen laughed and did not hesitate. "In that case I always choose the fifth world title."

His reasoning was equally direct. "When I am a bit older, I can still do the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That fifth world title becomes a bit more difficult at that point." He then added the line that will resonate with anyone watching his 2026 season: "The fifth championship is not going to happen this season. But at Le Mans you can be competitive until you are 45."

The Le Mans Dream Is Real

Verstappen has never tried to hide his desire to race at Le Mans. He has not yet made concrete plans, but he has said publicly that he would ideally like to race there alongside Fernando Alonso, who has won the event twice. Whether that partnership ever comes together will depend on timing and both drivers' circumstances at the relevant moment.

What the exchange at the Viaplay show confirmed is that Verstappen's priorities remain ordered. Formula 1 and the pursuit of another title come first, as long as he has a genuine shot at one. Endurance racing is a passion he intends to pursue seriously, but on his own timeline. Le Mans will wait. A fifth championship is the prize he is still chasing.