Charles Leclerc arrives in Miami in the form of his career. His mental preparation coach believes that is not a coincidence, and that the psychological habits Leclerc built as a child are now giving him an edge that most of his rivals cannot match.

Working on His Mind Since Age Eleven

Riccardo Ceccarelli works with Formula Medicine and has extensive experience preparing drivers at the highest level of the sport. He told the Italian edition of Motorsport.com that physical preparation across the grid is now essentially equal at the top level. Mental preparation is not. "Many drivers train constantly and live like elite athletes, but mentally some are still leaving things on the table without realising it."

Leclerc is the exception he highlights most clearly. "He was only eleven when he was already consciously working on his mental development. He wanted to understand why he was making mistakes and actively sought help to improve in that area. That combination of self-awareness and humility has brought him to where he is now."

How He Handles His Own Mistakes

The specific quality Ceccarelli identified is the way Leclerc processes errors. When he makes a mistake himself, he does not let it go. He will spend days analysing it, breaking down every element until he understands it fully. When someone else makes a mistake that costs him, he can release it quickly and move on.

That asymmetry is not accidental. It reflects a deliberate orientation toward what he can control, which is his own performance, and away from what he cannot, which is the behaviour of others. "Talent alone is no longer enough. Those who genuinely want to win must constantly dare to question themselves and keep looking for improvement. Leclerc has understood that, and it is precisely why he can access his full potential at decisive moments."