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Sainz on the Middle East situation: "I really hope for that"

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Sainz on the Middle East situation: "I really hope for that"

Carlos Sainz Jr. has commented on the decision to temporarily scrap Formula 1 races in the Middle East. Due to ongoing conflict in the region, both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place this season. This decision, made by the FIA and the Formula One Group, prioritizes safety. 

Formula 1 adjusts calendar 

Originally, the F1 calendar would move to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia following the Japanese Grand Prix. Due to the cancellations, a long gap now exists between the race in Suzuka and the Miami Grand Prix in early May. 

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Sainz expressed his hope on social media that the situation in the region improves quickly. “After the news and the difficult decision... I mostly hope that the conflict ends as soon as possible and that everyone stays safe,” he wrote. He also hoped the sport could return to the Middle East in the future when conditions allow. 

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
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China
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Japan
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,339
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 234
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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Williams
Williams
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