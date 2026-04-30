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Norris Hoping for a Verstappen-Style Scenario at Mercedes — But in McLaren's Favour

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Norris Hoping for a Verstappen-Style Scenario at Mercedes — But in McLaren's Favour

Lando Norris won his world championship last year partly because Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate were fighting each other at critical moments. He is watching the Mercedes garage this season and sees a similar dynamic developing. 

Let Them Fight 

Norris was open about what he hopes to see unfold between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell across the remaining races. "Let them keep fighting each other, that only helps us. It is impressive to see how Antonelli is holding his own at this level, especially in only his second year." 

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The parallel with last year's title fight was not subtle. "We know how it works when teammates take points off each other, we experienced that ourselves. If they do that now, it could make exactly the difference for us. A similar scenario might emerge, but this time in our favour." 

Miami Could Be Where It Changes for McLaren 

Norris also offered a more nuanced take on the upcoming race in Florida, despite his earlier criticisms of the 2026 regulations. He sees the Miami circuit layout as one that could produce more interesting racing than the first three rounds. "The combination of fast first sectors and a slower middle section can produce interesting battles. How you manage your energy will be decisive in that." 

He was also honest about the unpredictability that creates. "Whoever uses their battery too often will get caught on the straight. That can make it genuinely unpredictable. It could be great, but we still need to see that." 

F1 News Max Verstappen Lando Norris McLaren Red Bull Racing

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Max Verstappen
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  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
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  • Length 1.8 m
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