As Formula 1 braces for one of the most significant technical revolutions in its history, former Grand Prix winner Riccardo Patrese has cast his vote for the driver most likely to thrive in the new era. The 2026 season brings with it a complete overhaul of the power unit and aerodynamic regulations, creating a complex environment where drivers must manage active systems and energy deployment like never before. According to Patrese, there is one man on the grid who is uniquely equipped to handle this digital workload: Max Verstappen.

The Simulator Advantage

Speaking to BetVictor Online Casino, Patrese argued that Verstappen’s widely publicized passion for sim racing gives him a distinct competitive edge that his rivals simply cannot match. Unlike the drivers of previous generations who relied solely on physical track time and instinct, Verstappen effectively "lives" in the simulator. Patrese believes that this deep immersion in the virtual world means the Dutchman is already intimately familiar with the complex systems, buttons, and switches that will define the 2026 cockpit experience.

"For me, Max Verstappen is 100 percent the driver who will adapt fastest to the new regulations," the Italian stated with absolute conviction. He elaborated that Verstappen feels completely at home in such a highly technical environment, possessing an innate understanding of how to optimize the electronic systems that are becoming increasingly dominant in modern racing. While other drivers might struggle to adapt their driving style to the new 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine and the electrical battery, Patrese predicts Verstappen will hit the ground running.

A Crucial Role for the Teams

However, Patrese was keen to emphasize that even a talent as prodigious as Verstappen cannot do it alone. He noted that the guidance provided by the teams will be more critical than ever. "The new generation of drivers is used to complex technology, but with these rules, it is even more important that teams explain perfectly how everything works," he explained. The team that can simplify these complex procedures for their drivers will gain an immediate advantage, and Patrese believes Red Bull is well-positioned to do just that.

Fears for the Fan Experience

While he is bullish on Verstappen’s prospects, Patrese expressed deep concern about what the new regulations mean for the spectacle of the sport. He fears that Formula 1 is becoming too complicated for the casual viewer to follow. He highlighted the confusing nature of the new engine formula, where cars might suddenly lose electrical power and rely solely on the combustion engine, creating huge variances in speed on the straights.

"If people thought Formula 1 was already difficult to follow, it will now be twice as complex," Patrese warned. Despite these reservations about the show, he remains confident in his prediction for the championship battle. "Everything points to Max Verstappen being the man to beat again," he concluded. Although he offered a glimmer of hope for Ferrari fans—suggesting Lewis Hamilton still has the motivation to fight—he ultimately believes that Charles Leclerc will have the edge in pure speed over the seven-time champion, leaving Verstappen as the clear favorite to claim a fifth world title.