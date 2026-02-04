user icon
McLaren Admits to Technical "Niggles" During Barcelona Shakedown

While the headline times from the Barcelona shakedown looked promising for McLaren, the reality inside the garage was far more stressful. The reigning constructors' champions faced a race against time to get their new MCL40 running smoothly, with Technical Director Neil Houldey revealing that the team battled a series of frustrating technical issues throughout the week. For a team looking to defend their world titles, these early reliability gremlins serve as a wake-up call ahead of the new season. 

Fuel System Failures and Lost Time 

Houldey was candid about the challenges the team faced, particularly during the first two days of testing. He confirmed that Oscar Piastri’s running was severely curtailed by a recurring problem with the fuel system, a critical component that cost the team valuable track time. "We were a bit behind schedule at times," Houldey admitted. These "annoying little problems" prevented the team from completing their full mileage targets early in the week. 

The shakedown is designed to catch exactly these kinds of faults, but for a team operating at McLaren’s level, any loss of data is a setback. With the regulations completely resetting the aerodynamic and engine rules for 2026, every lap of correlation data is worth its weight in gold. The fact that the car spent hours on the stands instead of on the track will have undoubtedly raised blood pressure levels in Woking. 

Finishing on a High Note 

Despite the rocky start, McLaren managed to turn things around by the final day of the test. Houldey reported that once the initial "teething troubles" were resolved, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were able to complete extensive running without further interruptions. "We are satisfied with the result," he concluded, noting that the team eventually gathered the data they needed. 

The ability to diagnose and fix these issues quickly is a hallmark of a championship-winning team. However, the early scares serve as a reminder that the 2026 cars are complex beasts. McLaren will be hoping that they have used up all their bad luck in Spain, ensuring a smoother run when the official pre-season testing begins in Bahrain.

