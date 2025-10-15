Aston Martin Proud of Verstappen Rumors

Over the past few months, Max Verstappen’s name has been at the center of intense speculation about a possible move away from Red Bull Racing. While Mercedes seemed the most likely destination, Aston Martin also emerged as a surprising contender. For team principal Andy Cowell, the fact that his team was even mentioned in connection with Verstappen is something to be proud of.

Flattering interest

During the summer, rumors swirled that Verstappen was uncertain about his future with Red Bull. The Dutchman himself kept quiet, but the paddock was buzzing. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff openly expressed interest, while Aston Martin refrained from ruling out the possibility. Verstappen eventually ended the speculation in Hungary, confirming his commitment to Red Bull, but for Aston Martin, the rumors were seen as a compliment.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Cowell couldn’t help but smile when asked about the talk linking Verstappen to his team. “I think it’s flattering,” he admitted. “Since Lawrence Stroll took over the team, his words have always been followed by actions. When you look at the new campus, the investments, and now signings like Adrian Newey, it’s clear there’s real determination. At some point, everyone in the paddock can see that ambition — the transformation from a team that once fought for survival to one that’s here to win.”

“Proof we’re on the right path”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso previously said that the Verstappen rumors were a positive sign for Aston Martin, showing how seriously the team is now taken. Cowell agrees. “That Max showed any sort of media interest — I’m not sure what the right word is — but it’s flattering. He recognizes that our team is determined and moving in the right direction.”

No handstands required

Earlier this year, Toto Wolff joked that every team principal would “do a handstand” if it meant signing Verstappen. Cowell laughed at the idea. “I’m terrible at handstands,” he said. “Even in the swimming pool, I struggle with them!”

For Aston Martin, the Verstappen rumors aren’t something to dismiss — they’re a reflection of just how far the team has come. From midfield survivor to genuine contender, being linked with the world champion is the clearest validation yet that they’re on the right trajectory.