Aston Martin Proud of Verstappen Rumors
  • Published on 15 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Over the past few months, Max Verstappen’s name has been at the center of intense speculation about a possible move away from Red Bull Racing. While Mercedes seemed the most likely destination, Aston Martin also emerged as a surprising contender. For team principal Andy Cowell, the fact that his team was even mentioned in connection with Verstappen is something to be proud of. 

Flattering interest 

During the summer, rumors swirled that Verstappen was uncertain about his future with Red Bull. The Dutchman himself kept quiet, but the paddock was buzzing. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff openly expressed interest, while Aston Martin refrained from ruling out the possibility. Verstappen eventually ended the speculation in Hungary, confirming his commitment to Red Bull, but for Aston Martin, the rumors were seen as a compliment. 

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Cowell couldn’t help but smile when asked about the talk linking Verstappen to his team. “I think it’s flattering,” he admitted. “Since Lawrence Stroll took over the team, his words have always been followed by actions. When you look at the new campus, the investments, and now signings like Adrian Newey, it’s clear there’s real determination. At some point, everyone in the paddock can see that ambition — the transformation from a team that once fought for survival to one that’s here to win.” 

“Proof we’re on the right path” 

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso previously said that the Verstappen rumors were a positive sign for Aston Martin, showing how seriously the team is now taken. Cowell agrees. “That Max showed any sort of media interest — I’m not sure what the right word is — but it’s flattering. He recognizes that our team is determined and moving in the right direction.” 

No handstands required 

Earlier this year, Toto Wolff joked that every team principal would “do a handstand” if it meant signing Verstappen. Cowell laughed at the idea. “I’m terrible at handstands,” he said. “Even in the swimming pool, I struggle with them!” 

For Aston Martin, the Verstappen rumors aren’t something to dismiss — they’re a reflection of just how far the team has come. From midfield survivor to genuine contender, being linked with the world champion is the clearest validation yet that they’re on the right trajectory.

 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

