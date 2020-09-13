Twelve drivers warned over Tuscan GP pile-up

Twelve drivers have been warned by the stewards over the massive four-car pile-up during this afternoon's Tuscan GP.

The massive smash occurred after the safety car pulled into the pits on lap nine to restart the race, when a number of drivers in the midfield sped up and slowed down as Valtteri Bottas in the lead was still controlling the pace in the field.

The incident saw multiple crashes on the main straight of the circuit, taking Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi out of the race, while the first of two red flags were deployed in order to allow the marshals to remove the stranded cars from the circuit.

Investing the incident after the race, the stewards found that no driver was fully to blame for the incident, but brought forward twelve drivers to warn them about the incident.

The drivers brought forwarded included Alexander Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Daniil Kvyat, Lando Norris, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, as well as the four involved in the crash.

A bulletin released by the stewards after the investigation read:

"The Stewards conclude that the root cause of this incident was the inconsistent application of throttle and brake, from the final corner along the pit straight, by the above drivers.

"The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

"However this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field.

"We also note that some drivers might have avoided being involved in the incident had they not followed directly behind the car in front. By doing so they effectively blocked off all visibility of what was happening immediately in front of the preceding car.

"A warning has been imposed as it is the view of the Stewards that no one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame."