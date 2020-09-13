user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Twelve drivers warned over Tuscan GP pile-up

Twelve drivers warned over Tuscan GP pile-up

  • Published on 13 Sep 2020 20:28
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Twelve drivers have been warned by the stewards over the massive four-car pile-up during this afternoon's Tuscan GP.

The massive smash occurred after the safety car pulled into the pits on lap nine to restart the race, when a number of drivers in the midfield sped up and slowed down as Valtteri Bottas in the lead was still controlling the pace in the field.

The incident saw multiple crashes on the main straight of the circuit, taking Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi out of the race, while the first of two red flags were deployed in order to allow the marshals to remove the stranded cars from the circuit.

Investing the incident after the race, the stewards found that no driver was fully to blame for the incident, but brought forward twelve drivers to warn them about the incident.

The drivers brought forwarded included Alexander Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Daniil Kvyat, Lando Norris, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, as well as the four involved in the crash.

A bulletin released by the stewards after the investigation read:

"The Stewards conclude that the root cause of this incident was the inconsistent application of throttle and brake, from the final corner along the pit straight, by the above drivers.

"The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

"However this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field.

"We also note that some drivers might have avoided being involved in the incident had they not followed directly behind the car in front. By doing so they effectively blocked off all visibility of what was happening immediately in front of the preceding car.

"A warning has been imposed as it is the view of the Stewards that no one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame."

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • siggy74

    Posts: 194

    Maybe try reviewing the lights.....

    safety car pulls in.... the lights were green on the screens.......

    No one expected the go slow weave from Bottas, and Hamilton.....

    • + 1
    • Sep 13 2020 - 21:14
    • Snooky

      Posts: 118

      Can’t blame the lights, someone near or kyvat dropped back a little and floored it to get a good run and everyone behind followed. Global feed never showed who was first to move from onboards but just seemed like inexperience race craft. Look at WEC starts, the drivers go side by side to try get the jump on the next guy. No rule to say they should be single file, just the benefit is too great to not.

      • + 0
      • Sep 13 2020 - 21:20

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar