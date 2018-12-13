HRT
HRT
- Team name HRT
- Base Madrid, Spain
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2010
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 12,655 comments on HRT
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about HRT
-
DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
-
Chandhok returns to Sky Sports F1
Karun Chandhok has rejoined the Sky Sports F1 team after spending three years with Channel 4. The Indian worked as a pitlane reporter on Sky Sports from 2012 to 2014 after compe...13 Dec 2018 11:53
-
Marko "can't understand" Ricciardo's Renault move
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says he can't understand Daniel Ricciardo's decision to leave the energy drink team for Renault. The Australian revealed at the start of...21 Aug 2018 11:01
-
Opinion: Haas humiliated but are destined to get the last laugh
The main headline at Albert Park was Sebastian Vettel getting ‘lucky’ to win the first race of the new Formula 1 season by leapfrogging, expected championship rival,...27 Mar 2018 16:11
-
Steiner states Haas proved new teams can avoid embarrassment
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that his team has proved a new company can avoid embarrassment when entering Formula 1. The American squad completed its sophomore ...27 Dec 2017 16:11
-
Steiner believes F1 needs another Minardi for young drivers
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks that Formula 1 needs a new team like Minardi in order to give young, promising drivers a chance in F1. The Italian believes that ther...16 Aug 2017 15:05
-
Silverstone bringing healthy memories for Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo is heavily anticipating an immediate return to racing, as he heads from Austria to England to compete round ten of the 2017 Formula 1 championship. The Australi...12 Jul 2017 09:31
-
Former F1 driver Sala doubts Alonso will quit
Former F1 driver Luis Perez Sala doubts Fernando Alonso will quit the sport at the end of this year. Currently languishing at the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project, Spaniard ...07 Mar 2017 10:53
-
Christian Klien starts military service in Austria
Former F1 driver Christian Klien is starting his year by finally completing his compulsory military service in his native Austria. Now 33, it is over a decade ago that the forme...19 Jan 2017 10:14
-
Daniel Ricciardo hoping to claim 'Monaco win' in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo is hoping that he can avenge his lost Monaco Grand Prix victory this weekend in Singapore. The Australian missed out the win in Formula One's crown jewel e...14 Sep 2016 15:34
-
Ricciardo on the eve of his 100th F1 race
Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo will make his 100th Grand Prix start at the German Grand Ppix this weekend. The Australian made his début in 2011, halfway throug...28 Jul 2016 13:32
-
Grosjean sure Dallara fixing front wing problems
Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefu...01 Jul 2016 15:20
-
Former F1 test driver Ma to make WRC début
Former Formula One test driver Ma Qing Hua will make his World Rally Championship début later this year when the series returns to China after an absence of 17 years. Th...14 Jun 2016 10:00
-
Ex HRT F1 chief executive in tax fraud probe
The former chief executive of a F1 team is accused of income tax fraud, according to reports in Spain. In 2011, the F1 team HRT or Hispania was sold to a Spanish firm called The...09 May 2016 11:13
-
Gutierrez: "Haas targets points from the beginning"
Haas is targeting points finishes in its debut season, driver Esteban Gutierrez has confirmed. While F1's newest teams like HRT, Caterham and Manor struggled more for mere s...13 Jan 2016 08:59
-
Indian GP 'impossible' without government support
Narain Karthikeyan, who was India's first F1 driver, does not think the sport will be returning to his native country. New Delhi hosted three grands prix between 2011 and 20...21 Dec 2015 15:09
-
F1 veterans warn newcomer Haas
Three F1 veterans have warned that Haas is facing a "rude awakening" in formula one. The new American team has linked up as almost a Ferrari 'B team', but form...05 Dec 2015 09:40
-
Haas books chassis crash tests for January
Haas' preparations for its 2016 formula one debut are speeding up. Gunther Steiner, the new American team's boss, is on site in Austin this weekend, and on Friday was sp...24 Oct 2015 08:42
-
Haas F1 Team has budget of 100 to 110 million
Gene Haas says the money he will spend on formula one is comparable to his four-car operation in the American tin-top series Nascar. Californian Haas has partnered with Ferrari ...07 Oct 2015 15:01
-
Sauber wants to be heard by the FIA - Kaltenborn
Monisha Kaltenborn says she is not confident the small teams' concerns about their future is being heard by F1's governing body. Caterham and HRT have collapsed, Manor o...11 Sep 2015 13:44
-
Haas expecting team to swerve common mistakes
Gene Haas says he expects his new F1 team to be competitive when it enters the sport next year. Already with a team in America's premier series Nascar, the Californian has n...13 Aug 2015 09:44
-
De la Rosa admits F1 career appears to be over
Pedro de la Rosa has admitted his career in formula one appears over. From his first test laps for Jordan in 1998 to his Ferrari role that ended last year, the 44-year-old Spani...06 May 2015 12:48
-
Kolles blasts 'stubborn' FIA over F1's massive problem
Former team boss Colin Kolles has pointed the finger squarely at F1's governing body over a "massive regulations problem" within the sport. Kolles, formerly in charge at Force I...15 Apr 2015 11:23
-
Bianchi signed at Sauber mere hours before crash - Kolles
Jules Bianchi might have raced a Sauber in 2015, it has emerged. The claim was made by former HRT boss Colin Kolles, as he discussed the Giedo van der Garde saga on Austrian tel...14 Apr 2015 15:05
-
Ferrari signs Toni Cuquerella as lead engineer
As two Spaniards depart Ferrari, another arrives. Tester Pedro de la Rosa and, of course, number 1 driver Fernando Alonso have departed the fabled Maranello marque amid its radi...21 Jan 2015 09:31
-
Forza Rossa granted an entry to race in F1 in 2015
With Caterham now in administration, the backmarker's former management may be returning its focus to the Forza Rossa project. Before the mysterious investment group bought Cate...30 Oct 2014 12:44
-
Collapsing F1 teams 'made a lot of mistakes' - Haas
As F1's two backmarker teams collapse, 2016 newcomer Haas' plans continue to take shape. The teams that were ultimately known as Caterham, Marussia and HRT are all now gone, but...29 Oct 2014 12:03
-
Fernley: "We'll lose more teams if we carry on like this"
F1 risks sliding into crisis and having to reinvent its very DNA as struggling backmarker teams begin to succumb to collapse. HRT folded in 2012, and now F1's two other newest t...27 Oct 2014 10:21
-
Caterham needs an agreement with administrators CSL
Caterham's financial troubles appear to be deepening, as it emerges the struggling F1 team may have no cars to race at the forthcoming US grand prix. Reuters reports that the gr...22 Oct 2014 08:40
-
Former Toro Rosso designer not surprised by Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo's rise from the deep midfield to title-contending prominence in F1 has been a surprise to almost everyone in the paddock. In fact, even those who know him best ...03 Sep 2014 10:53
-
Sainz jr confirms possibility to race for Caterham this year
Carlos Sainz jr has admitted talks about making his grand prix debut for Caterham this year have taken place in recent days. The 19-year-old Spaniard spoke to the sports newspap...11 Jul 2014 10:36
-
Bianchi, Gutierrez, Sainz headline 2014 'silly season'
F1's silly season is underway. At the Silverstone test this week, Ferrari junior and Marussia racer Jules Bianchi is stepping in for the injured Kimi Raikkonen. Asked if he feel...09 Jul 2014 11:02
-
Kolles: "Without investors, Caterham wouldn't race in Silverstone"
Caterham would not be at Silverstone if not for the team's mysterious new owners. That is the claim of Colin Kolles, well-known in the F1 paddock for leading backmarker teams in...05 Jul 2014 13:10
-
Caterham sale caught its drivers by surprise
Caterham's change of ownership this week also caught its race drivers by surprise. "It was as much news to me as it was for everyone else," Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson said a...04 Jul 2014 15:52
-
F1 paddock 'puzzles over' investors behind Caterham sale
Heads are being scratched in the F1 paddock, the day after the struggling Caterham team changed hands. Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes' 100 per cent sale of the t...03 Jul 2014 09:42
-
Kolles set to return to pitwall as team boss at Caterham
Colin Kolles is set to return to the pitwall as a F1 team boss. Until now, it has been clear that the former HRT and Force India chief is in fact leading a Romanian project for ...02 Jul 2014 09:24
-
Forza Rossa still waiting for formal response from FIA
Forza Rossa is still yet to receive a "formal response" from the FIA regarding its application to enter formula one. It was reported recently that, on the heels of Nascar team c...16 Jun 2014 12:12
-
Caterham could be absent when F1 returns to Austria
Caterham's F1 foray could be coming to an immediate halt, if the latest rumours are to be believed. A couple of weeks ago, team owner Tony Fernandes - who has been notably absen...13 Jun 2014 11:41
-
Forza Rossa has until June 23 to lodge $20m F1 bond
Colin Kolles' new formula one team still has a high hurdle to clear before it can join the grid. Media reports this week have claimed that - like the prospective 2016 outfit Haa...04 Jun 2014 10:45
-
FIA to accept new F1 team of Colin Kolles
F1 looks set to have a twelfth team on the grid in 2015. It has already emerged that Nascar team co-owner Gene Haas' US-based F1 project will probably not get up and racing u...03 Jun 2014 08:47
-
Ricciardo is a gift for Formula One - Colin Kolles
Red Bull team figures like Christian Horner, Dietrich Mateschitz and Helmet Marko have all said they were "surprised" by Daniel Ricciardo's pace so far in 2014. Perhaps that is ...22 May 2014 16:27
-
Engine deal is 'next move' for Haas Formula
Colin Kolles is at the helm of 'Forza Rossa', a team that the FIA on Friday said could be next in line for a F1 debut. At a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Morocco, the gov...14 Apr 2014 15:04
-
'Forza Rossa' is Romanian Ferrari importer
A major potential link between F1's potential 13th team and Ferrari has been discovered. Last Friday, when the governing body gave the green light for 2015 to new twelfth team H...14 Apr 2014 11:55
-
Haas accepted, other applicants being considered - Ecclestone
Gene Haas will hear some good news on Friday, F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has revealed. After the Nascar team co-owner and Californian applied to enter a team for 2015,...11 Apr 2014 09:50
-
Haas still not notified officially about 2015 F1 entry
Gene Haas has revealed he is yet to be notified officially that he will be let in as F1's newest team owner in 2015. In Bahrain at the weekend, Bernie Ecclestone confirmed that ...09 Apr 2014 09:52
-
Veto right FOM delays decision about new entry for 2015
A decision about whether a twelfth or even thirteenth team will make its debut in 2015 has been postponed. With separate applications led by Nascar team co-owner Gene Haas, form...28 Feb 2014 13:33
-
Legal dispute threatens Kolles' F1 entry
A court action could endanger Colin Kolles' chances of returning to formula one. The former HRT and Force India boss had been linked with a return to the sport with his own team...17 Feb 2014 12:49
-
F1 could open doors for two new teams in 2015
F1 could have not one, but two new teams in 2015. Italy's Autosprint reports that, in Paris early this week, the FIA began the official evaluation process after inviting express...11 Feb 2014 12:06
-
Ricciardo to find own way at Red Bull - Vettel
Daniel Ricciardo will have to make his own way at Red Bull, champion teammate Sebastian Vettel has declared. 24-year-old Australian Ricciardo, with just 50 grands prix with HRT ...07 Feb 2014 12:12
-
Dacia denies involvement in F1 project Kolles
The low-cost Romanian carmaker Dacia has denied reports linking it with formula one. The unlikely name was mentioned in connection with Romanian former Force India and HRT boss ...20 Jan 2014 10:13
-
Dacia linked to enter Formula 1 with Kolles
An unlikely name is being linked with a potential F1 foray for 2015. Earlier, it emerged that former Force India and HRT boss Colin Kolles was among the bidders for pitlane's fi...19 Jan 2014 19:12
-
Kolles, Stefanovich also interested in F1 entry in 2015
Two more potential teams are bidding to join the formula one pitlane. Bernie Ecclestone revealed on Thursday that he is in talks with two new outfits, and the first reared its h...17 Jan 2014 14:39
-
FIA launches selection process for twelfth F1 team for 2015
F1 is seeking a twelfth team. With the Spanish stragglers HRT having pulled out at the end of the 2012 season, the FIA on Thursday launched a "selection process" to find a new t...12 Dec 2013 11:05
-
Marussia owner wants to merge with Sauber
F1 could be set to shed yet another team from the back of the grid ahead of the 2014 season. Twelve teams contested last year's world championship, but struggling HRT succumbed ...28 Nov 2013 11:34
-
Juncadella tackles Williams debut reports
Daniel Juncadella has played down reports that said he has a good chance of lining up on the grid for Williams next year. The Spaniard is racing this year for Grove based Willia...24 Oct 2013 08:50
-
Senna hopes Massa will represent Brazil in F1 next year
Bruno Senna has admitted his formula one career is probably over. The nephew of F1 great Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Bruno Senna, now 29, raced until last year with HRT, Renault and...01 Oct 2013 12:47
-
Kolles compares Ricciardo to young Alonso and Senna
Mario Andretti, F1's world champion of 1978, has backed Red Bull's decision to sign Daniel Ricciardo. Some, including the German newspapers Welt and Bild, have criticised the si...04 Sep 2013 16:21
-
Colin Kolles eyes takeover of Sauber
Reports of a continuing financial crisis at Sauber are continuing to emerge. With the Swiss team's Russian saviour deal still waiting to be finalised, Bild am Sonntag newspaper...12 Aug 2013 09:50
-
Scheduling issue triggered sabbatical for Indian GP in 2014
Race organisers on Tuesday confirmed the Indian grand prix will not be held in 2014. Earlier, F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone - under pressure to limit the calendar to a ma...31 Jul 2013 09:51
-
Sirotkin 'definitely too young' for Formula 1 - boss
Sergey Sirotkin's current boss, Igor Salaquarda, thinks the Russian teen's formula one opportunity has come way too early. Sirotkin, not yet 18, is in line to make his grand pri...22 Jul 2013 14:59
-
Mercedes backs Wolff amid negative remarks saga
Mercedes has thrown its "full confidence" behind Toto Wolff, following reports he made disparaging remarks about his colleagues and bosses. The German magazine Sport Bild this w...19 Jul 2013 09:24
-
Ex-F1 boss Colin Kolles tried to blackmail Wolff - report
Former HRT boss Colin Kolles tried to blackmail Mercedes chief Toto Wolff earlier this year, it has emerged. We reported earlier that a conversation between Austrian Wolff and a...18 Jul 2013 14:24
-
Bruno Senna hints next move could be to America
Bruno Senna's next move in the world of motor racing could be to America. After stints in F1 with HRT, Renault and Williams between 2010 and last year, the nephew of grand prix ...17 Jul 2013 11:16
-
No 'level playing field' in F1, complains Marussia
Marussia is not racing on a "level playing field", team chief executive Graeme Lowdon has told the Guardian newspaper. It emerged earlier this year that F1 supremo Bernie Eccles...25 Jun 2013 12:13
-
Astana wants Juncadella to gain F1 experience at Williams
Williams' new engine deal with Mercedes could be set to pay off immediately for Dani Juncadella. The 22-year-old Spaniard was signed up by Mercedes for the DTM season in 2013, a...05 Jun 2013 10:14
-
Loss of F1 prize money 'really hurts' - Marussia
Pat Symonds has admitted Marussia's loss of Concorde Agreement revenue "really hurts". F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone announced recently that, from now on, only the top ten finishers...02 May 2013 08:45
-
De la Rosa reveals serious talks with Mercedes for 2013
New Ferrari tester Pedro de la Rosa has revealed he could also have signed for Mercedes or McLaren for 2013. The 42-year-old Spaniard left his role as McLaren's respected test a...18 Apr 2013 12:43
-
Senna left F1 to score wins and podiums
Bruno Senna has suggested he preferred to bow out of formula one than run around at the back of the grid with Caterham or Marussia. Dropped by Williams after a single season ...19 Feb 2013 09:14
-
Pirelli buys 2011 car from HRT - report
Pirelli, F1's official tyre supplier, has reportedly bought an old HRT car. This week, we reported that assets of the newly-defunct Spanish formula one team had been snapped up ...15 Feb 2013 14:48
-
HRT headquarters already dismantled and deserted - report
Assets of the newly-defunct formula one team HRT have been bought. Spain's AS newspaper reports that Teo Martin, a well-known automotive component recycler, has bought most of t...14 Feb 2013 12:11
-
Marussia to stay in F1 with new Concorde Agreement
No more teams are set to follow HRT through F1's paddock exit, Bernie Ecclestone insists. There has been speculation the economic situation in the sport and the wider world coul...12 Feb 2013 11:14
13 Dec 2018 11:53
-
11:53F1
21 Aug 2018 11:01
-
11:01F1
27 Mar 2018 16:11
-
16:11F1
27 Dec 2017 16:11
-
16:11F1
16 Aug 2017 15:05
-
15:05F1
12 Jul 2017 09:31
-
09:31F1
07 Mar 2017 10:53
-
10:53F1
19 Jan 2017 10:14
-
10:14F1
14 Sep 2016 15:34
-
15:34F1
28 Jul 2016 13:32
-
13:32F1
01 Jul 2016 15:20
-
15:20F1
14 Jun 2016 10:00
-
10:00F1
09 May 2016 11:13
-
11:13F1
13 Jan 2016 08:59
-
08:59F1
21 Dec 2015 15:09
-
15:09F1
05 Dec 2015 09:40
-
09:40F1
24 Oct 2015 08:42
-
08:42F1
07 Oct 2015 15:01
-
15:01F1
11 Sep 2015 13:44
-
13:44F1
13 Aug 2015 09:44
-
09:44F1
06 May 2015 12:48
-
12:48F1
15 Apr 2015 11:23
-
11:23F1
14 Apr 2015 15:05
-
15:05F1
21 Jan 2015 09:31
-
09:31F1
30 Oct 2014 12:44
-
12:44F1
29 Oct 2014 12:03
-
12:03F1
27 Oct 2014 10:21
-
10:21F1
22 Oct 2014 08:40
-
08:40F1
03 Sep 2014 10:53
-
10:53F1
11 Jul 2014 10:36
-
10:36F1
09 Jul 2014 11:02
-
11:02F1
05 Jul 2014 13:10
-
13:10F1
04 Jul 2014 15:52
-
15:52F1
03 Jul 2014 09:42
-
09:42F1
02 Jul 2014 09:24
-
09:24F1
16 Jun 2014 12:12
-
12:12F1
13 Jun 2014 11:41
-
11:41F1
04 Jun 2014 10:45
-
10:45F1
03 Jun 2014 08:47
-
08:47F1
22 May 2014 16:27
-
16:27F1
14 Apr 2014 15:04
-
15:04F1
-
11:55F1
11 Apr 2014 09:50
-
09:50F1
09 Apr 2014 09:52
-
09:52F1
28 Feb 2014 13:33
-
13:33F1
17 Feb 2014 12:49
-
12:49F1
11 Feb 2014 12:06
-
12:06F1
07 Feb 2014 12:12
-
12:12F1
20 Jan 2014 10:13
-
10:13F1
19 Jan 2014 19:12
-
19:12F1
17 Jan 2014 14:39
-
14:39F1
12 Dec 2013 11:05
-
11:05F1
28 Nov 2013 11:34
-
11:34F1
24 Oct 2013 08:50
-
08:50F1
01 Oct 2013 12:47
-
12:47F1
04 Sep 2013 16:21
-
16:21F1
12 Aug 2013 09:50
-
09:50F1
31 Jul 2013 09:51
-
09:51F1
22 Jul 2013 14:59
-
14:59F1
19 Jul 2013 09:24
-
09:24F1
18 Jul 2013 14:24
-
14:24F1
17 Jul 2013 11:16
-
11:16F1
25 Jun 2013 12:13
-
12:13F1
05 Jun 2013 10:14
-
10:14F1
02 May 2013 08:45
-
08:45F1
18 Apr 2013 12:43
-
12:43F1
19 Feb 2013 09:14
-
09:14F1
15 Feb 2013 14:48
-
14:48F1
14 Feb 2013 12:11
-
12:11F1
12 Feb 2013 11:14
-
11:14F1
History HRT
-
Driver#
-
HRT
-
2011
22