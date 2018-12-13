Karun Chandhok has rejoined the Sky Sports F1 team after spending three years with Channel 4. The Indian worked as a pitlane reporter on Sky Sports from 2012 to 2014 after compe...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says he can't understand Daniel Ricciardo's decision to leave the energy drink team for Renault. The Australian revealed at the start of...
The main headline at Albert Park was Sebastian Vettel getting ‘lucky’ to win the first race of the new Formula 1 season by leapfrogging, expected championship rival,...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that his team has proved a new company can avoid embarrassment when entering Formula 1. The American squad completed its sophomore ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks that Formula 1 needs a new team like Minardi in order to give young, promising drivers a chance in F1. The Italian believes that ther...
Daniel Ricciardo is heavily anticipating an immediate return to racing, as he heads from Austria to England to compete round ten of the 2017 Formula 1 championship. The Australi...
Former F1 driver Luis Perez Sala doubts Fernando Alonso will quit the sport at the end of this year. Currently languishing at the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project, Spaniard ...
Former F1 driver Christian Klien is starting his year by finally completing his compulsory military service in his native Austria. Now 33, it is over a decade ago that the forme...
Daniel Ricciardo is hoping that he can avenge his lost Monaco Grand Prix victory this weekend in Singapore. The Australian missed out the win in Formula One's crown jewel e...
Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo will make his 100th Grand Prix start at the German Grand Ppix this weekend. The Australian made his début in 2011, halfway throug...
Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefu...
Former Formula One test driver Ma Qing Hua will make his World Rally Championship début later this year when the series returns to China after an absence of 17 years. Th...
The former chief executive of a F1 team is accused of income tax fraud, according to reports in Spain. In 2011, the F1 team HRT or Hispania was sold to a Spanish firm called The...
Haas is targeting points finishes in its debut season, driver Esteban Gutierrez has confirmed. While F1's newest teams like HRT, Caterham and Manor struggled more for mere s...
Narain Karthikeyan, who was India's first F1 driver, does not think the sport will be returning to his native country. New Delhi hosted three grands prix between 2011 and 20...
Three F1 veterans have warned that Haas is facing a "rude awakening" in formula one. The new American team has linked up as almost a Ferrari 'B team', but form...
Haas' preparations for its 2016 formula one debut are speeding up. Gunther Steiner, the new American team's boss, is on site in Austin this weekend, and on Friday was sp...
Gene Haas says the money he will spend on formula one is comparable to his four-car operation in the American tin-top series Nascar. Californian Haas has partnered with Ferrari ...
Monisha Kaltenborn says she is not confident the small teams' concerns about their future is being heard by F1's governing body. Caterham and HRT have collapsed, Manor o...
Gene Haas says he expects his new F1 team to be competitive when it enters the sport next year. Already with a team in America's premier series Nascar, the Californian has n...
Pedro de la Rosa has admitted his career in formula one appears over. From his first test laps for Jordan in 1998 to his Ferrari role that ended last year, the 44-year-old Spani...
Former team boss Colin Kolles has pointed the finger squarely at F1's governing body over a "massive regulations problem" within the sport. Kolles, formerly in charge at Force I...
Jules Bianchi might have raced a Sauber in 2015, it has emerged. The claim was made by former HRT boss Colin Kolles, as he discussed the Giedo van der Garde saga on Austrian tel...
As two Spaniards depart Ferrari, another arrives. Tester Pedro de la Rosa and, of course, number 1 driver Fernando Alonso have departed the fabled Maranello marque amid its radi...
With Caterham now in administration, the backmarker's former management may be returning its focus to the Forza Rossa project. Before the mysterious investment group bought Cate...
As F1's two backmarker teams collapse, 2016 newcomer Haas' plans continue to take shape. The teams that were ultimately known as Caterham, Marussia and HRT are all now gone, but...
F1 risks sliding into crisis and having to reinvent its very DNA as struggling backmarker teams begin to succumb to collapse. HRT folded in 2012, and now F1's two other newest t...
Caterham's financial troubles appear to be deepening, as it emerges the struggling F1 team may have no cars to race at the forthcoming US grand prix. Reuters reports that the gr...
Daniel Ricciardo's rise from the deep midfield to title-contending prominence in F1 has been a surprise to almost everyone in the paddock. In fact, even those who know him best ...
Carlos Sainz jr has admitted talks about making his grand prix debut for Caterham this year have taken place in recent days. The 19-year-old Spaniard spoke to the sports newspap...
F1's silly season is underway. At the Silverstone test this week, Ferrari junior and Marussia racer Jules Bianchi is stepping in for the injured Kimi Raikkonen. Asked if he feel...
Caterham would not be at Silverstone if not for the team's mysterious new owners. That is the claim of Colin Kolles, well-known in the F1 paddock for leading backmarker teams in...
Caterham's change of ownership this week also caught its race drivers by surprise. "It was as much news to me as it was for everyone else," Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson said a...
Heads are being scratched in the F1 paddock, the day after the struggling Caterham team changed hands. Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes' 100 per cent sale of the t...
Colin Kolles is set to return to the pitwall as a F1 team boss. Until now, it has been clear that the former HRT and Force India chief is in fact leading a Romanian project for ...
Forza Rossa is still yet to receive a "formal response" from the FIA regarding its application to enter formula one. It was reported recently that, on the heels of Nascar team c...
Caterham's F1 foray could be coming to an immediate halt, if the latest rumours are to be believed. A couple of weeks ago, team owner Tony Fernandes - who has been notably absen...
Colin Kolles' new formula one team still has a high hurdle to clear before it can join the grid. Media reports this week have claimed that - like the prospective 2016 outfit Haa...
F1 looks set to have a twelfth team on the grid in 2015. It has already emerged that Nascar team co-owner Gene Haas' US-based F1 project will probably not get up and racing u...
Red Bull team figures like Christian Horner, Dietrich Mateschitz and Helmet Marko have all said they were "surprised" by Daniel Ricciardo's pace so far in 2014. Perhaps that is ...
Colin Kolles is at the helm of 'Forza Rossa', a team that the FIA on Friday said could be next in line for a F1 debut. At a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Morocco, the gov...
A major potential link between F1's potential 13th team and Ferrari has been discovered. Last Friday, when the governing body gave the green light for 2015 to new twelfth team H...
Gene Haas will hear some good news on Friday, F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has revealed. After the Nascar team co-owner and Californian applied to enter a team for 2015,...
Gene Haas has revealed he is yet to be notified officially that he will be let in as F1's newest team owner in 2015. In Bahrain at the weekend, Bernie Ecclestone confirmed that ...
A decision about whether a twelfth or even thirteenth team will make its debut in 2015 has been postponed. With separate applications led by Nascar team co-owner Gene Haas, form...
A court action could endanger Colin Kolles' chances of returning to formula one. The former HRT and Force India boss had been linked with a return to the sport with his own team...
F1 could have not one, but two new teams in 2015. Italy's Autosprint reports that, in Paris early this week, the FIA began the official evaluation process after inviting express...
Daniel Ricciardo will have to make his own way at Red Bull, champion teammate Sebastian Vettel has declared. 24-year-old Australian Ricciardo, with just 50 grands prix with HRT ...
The low-cost Romanian carmaker Dacia has denied reports linking it with formula one. The unlikely name was mentioned in connection with Romanian former Force India and HRT boss ...
An unlikely name is being linked with a potential F1 foray for 2015. Earlier, it emerged that former Force India and HRT boss Colin Kolles was among the bidders for pitlane's fi...
Two more potential teams are bidding to join the formula one pitlane. Bernie Ecclestone revealed on Thursday that he is in talks with two new outfits, and the first reared its h...
F1 is seeking a twelfth team. With the Spanish stragglers HRT having pulled out at the end of the 2012 season, the FIA on Thursday launched a "selection process" to find a new t...
F1 could be set to shed yet another team from the back of the grid ahead of the 2014 season. Twelve teams contested last year's world championship, but struggling HRT succumbed ...
Daniel Juncadella has played down reports that said he has a good chance of lining up on the grid for Williams next year. The Spaniard is racing this year for Grove based Willia...
Bruno Senna has admitted his formula one career is probably over. The nephew of F1 great Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Bruno Senna, now 29, raced until last year with HRT, Renault and...
Mario Andretti, F1's world champion of 1978, has backed Red Bull's decision to sign Daniel Ricciardo. Some, including the German newspapers Welt and Bild, have criticised the si...
Reports of a continuing financial crisis at Sauber are continuing to emerge. With the Swiss team's Russian saviour deal still waiting to be finalised, Bild am Sonntag newspaper...
Race organisers on Tuesday confirmed the Indian grand prix will not be held in 2014. Earlier, F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone - under pressure to limit the calendar to a ma...
Sergey Sirotkin's current boss, Igor Salaquarda, thinks the Russian teen's formula one opportunity has come way too early. Sirotkin, not yet 18, is in line to make his grand pri...
Mercedes has thrown its "full confidence" behind Toto Wolff, following reports he made disparaging remarks about his colleagues and bosses. The German magazine Sport Bild this w...
Former HRT boss Colin Kolles tried to blackmail Mercedes chief Toto Wolff earlier this year, it has emerged. We reported earlier that a conversation between Austrian Wolff and a...
Bruno Senna's next move in the world of motor racing could be to America. After stints in F1 with HRT, Renault and Williams between 2010 and last year, the nephew of grand prix ...
Marussia is not racing on a "level playing field", team chief executive Graeme Lowdon has told the Guardian newspaper. It emerged earlier this year that F1 supremo Bernie Eccles...
Williams' new engine deal with Mercedes could be set to pay off immediately for Dani Juncadella. The 22-year-old Spaniard was signed up by Mercedes for the DTM season in 2013, a...
Pat Symonds has admitted Marussia's loss of Concorde Agreement revenue "really hurts". F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone announced recently that, from now on, only the top ten finishers...
New Ferrari tester Pedro de la Rosa has revealed he could also have signed for Mercedes or McLaren for 2013. The 42-year-old Spaniard left his role as McLaren's respected test a...
Bruno Senna has suggested he preferred to bow out of formula one than run around at the back of the grid with Caterham or Marussia. Dropped by Williams after a single season ...
Pirelli, F1's official tyre supplier, has reportedly bought an old HRT car. This week, we reported that assets of the newly-defunct Spanish formula one team had been snapped up ...
Assets of the newly-defunct formula one team HRT have been bought. Spain's AS newspaper reports that Teo Martin, a well-known automotive component recycler, has bought most of t...
No more teams are set to follow HRT through F1's paddock exit, Bernie Ecclestone insists. There has been speculation the economic situation in the sport and the wider world coul...
13 Dec 2018 11:53
21 Aug 2018 11:01
27 Mar 2018 16:11
27 Dec 2017 16:11
16 Aug 2017 15:05
12 Jul 2017 09:31
07 Mar 2017 10:53
19 Jan 2017 10:14
14 Sep 2016 15:34
28 Jul 2016 13:32
01 Jul 2016 15:20
14 Jun 2016 10:00
09 May 2016 11:13
13 Jan 2016 08:59
21 Dec 2015 15:09
05 Dec 2015 09:40
24 Oct 2015 08:42
07 Oct 2015 15:01
11 Sep 2015 13:44
13 Aug 2015 09:44
06 May 2015 12:48
15 Apr 2015 11:23
14 Apr 2015 15:05
21 Jan 2015 09:31
30 Oct 2014 12:44
29 Oct 2014 12:03
27 Oct 2014 10:21
22 Oct 2014 08:40
03 Sep 2014 10:53
11 Jul 2014 10:36
09 Jul 2014 11:02
05 Jul 2014 13:10
04 Jul 2014 15:52
03 Jul 2014 09:42
02 Jul 2014 09:24
16 Jun 2014 12:12
13 Jun 2014 11:41
04 Jun 2014 10:45
03 Jun 2014 08:47
22 May 2014 16:27
14 Apr 2014 15:04
11 Apr 2014 09:50
09 Apr 2014 09:52
28 Feb 2014 13:33
17 Feb 2014 12:49
11 Feb 2014 12:06
07 Feb 2014 12:12
20 Jan 2014 10:13
19 Jan 2014 19:12
17 Jan 2014 14:39
12 Dec 2013 11:05
28 Nov 2013 11:34
24 Oct 2013 08:50
01 Oct 2013 12:47
04 Sep 2013 16:21
12 Aug 2013 09:50
31 Jul 2013 09:51
22 Jul 2013 14:59
19 Jul 2013 09:24
18 Jul 2013 14:24
17 Jul 2013 11:16
25 Jun 2013 12:13
05 Jun 2013 10:14
02 May 2013 08:45
18 Apr 2013 12:43
19 Feb 2013 09:14
15 Feb 2013 14:48
14 Feb 2013 12:11
12 Feb 2013 11:14
22