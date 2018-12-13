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HRT

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ES HRT

  • Team name HRT
  • Base Madrid, Spain
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2010
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

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History HRT

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