Who's racing in the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix?

The first-ever Virtual Grand Prix takes place tonight, with F1 stars mixing it up with celebrities in the race.
Below, you can see the driver line-ups for the race ahead which includes former and current F1 drivers, pop sensation Liam Payne, professional golfer Ian Poulter and cyclist Chris Hoy.
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Mercedes
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Esteban Gutierrez
|Ferrari
|Robert Shwartzman
|Dino Beganovic
|Red Bull
|Philip Eng
|Chris Hoy
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Renault
|Guanyu Zhou
|Ian Poulter
|AlphaTauri
|Matthew Trivett
|Luca Salvadori aka Sadokist
|Racing Point
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Jimmy Broadbent
|Alfa Romeo
|Johnny Herbert
|'Cyanide'
|Haas
|Anthony Davidson
|Paul Chaloner aka 'RedEye'
|Williams
|Nicholas Latifi
|Liam Payne
Local time
17:00 - 18:30
17:00 - 18:00
20:10 - 22:10
21:00 - 22:30
20:00 - 21:00
Local time
17:00 - 18:30
21:00 - 22:30
17:00 - 18:00
20:00 - 21:00
20:10 - 22:10
20:10 - 22:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (2)Login to reply
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,224
Major kudos to those drivers and former drivers participating. They don't have to do it, it's probably a nuisance for some of them. But it gives people something to look forward to at a time when there are no professional sports going on anywhere
xoya
Posts: 531
Scrap between Broadbent and Norris was epic. Too bad it ended in a collision. Good work Jimmy!