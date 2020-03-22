user icon
Who's racing in the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix?

Who's racing in the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix?

  • Published on 22 Mar 2020 17:41
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The first-ever Virtual Grand Prix takes place tonight, with F1 stars mixing it up with celebrities in the race.  

Below, you can see the driver line-ups for the race ahead which includes former and current F1 drivers, pop sensation Liam Payne, professional golfer Ian Poulter and cyclist Chris Hoy. 
 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 Stoffel Vandoorne
 		 Esteban Gutierrez
 
Ferrari
 		 Robert Shwartzman
 		 Dino Beganovic
 
Red Bull
 		 Philip Eng
 		 Chris Hoy
 
McLaren
 		 Lando Norris
 		 Nicolas Hamilton
 
Renault
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 		 Ian Poulter
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Matthew Trivett
 		 Luca Salvadori aka Sadokist
 
Racing Point
 		 Nico Hulkenberg
 		 Jimmy Broadbent
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Johnny Herbert
 		 'Cyanide'
 
Haas
 		 Anthony Davidson
 		 Paul Chaloner aka 'RedEye'
 
Williams
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 		 Liam Payne
 
Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Major kudos to those drivers and former drivers participating. They don't have to do it, it's probably a nuisance for some of them. But it gives people something to look forward to at a time when there are no professional sports going on anywhere

    • Mar 22 2020 - 19:18
  • xoya

    Scrap between Broadbent and Norris was epic. Too bad it ended in a collision. Good work Jimmy!

    • Mar 23 2020 - 11:53

show sidebar