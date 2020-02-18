user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
The driver line-ups for week one of Barcelona testing

The driver line-ups for week one of Barcelona testing

  • Published on 18 Feb 2020 16:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 in 2020 kicks off this week, as the first pre-season test occurs in Barcelona.

All ten teams will be in attendance for the six days of running, the first three of which take place from Wednesday until Friday this week.

All teams have confirmed their arrangements for the opening three days, with Mercedes stating that it will name its drivers on a day-by-day basis.

Only one non-full-time driver will take part in the tests. On the opening morning on Wednesday, Robert Kubica will get behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo C39.
 

Team
 		 February 19th
 		 February 20th
 		 February 21st
 
Mercedes
 		 Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Ferrari
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 Sebastian Vettel/Charles Leclerc
 		 Charles Leclerc
 
Red Bull
 		 Max Verstappen
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Max Verstappen/Alexander Albon
McLaren
 		 Carlos Sainz
 		 Lando Norris
 		 Lando Norris/Carlos Sainz
 
Renault
 		 Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo/Esteban Ocon
 		 Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Daniil Kvyat
 		 Pierre Gasly
 		 Daniil Kvyat/Pierre Gasly
 
Racing Point
 		 Sergio Perez/Lance
Stroll
 		 Sergio Perez
 		 Lance Stroll
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Robert Kubica/Antonio Giovinazzi Kimi Raikkonen
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 
Haas 
 		 Kevin Magnussen
 		 Romain Grosjean
 		 Romain Grosjean/Kevin Magnussen
 
Williams
 		 George Russell/Nicholas Latifi George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 


GPToday.net will be providing live updates during the six days of running, with a live timing wall and text commentary. 

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar