The driver line-ups for week one of Barcelona testing

Formula 1 in 2020 kicks off this week, as the first pre-season test occurs in Barcelona.

All ten teams will be in attendance for the six days of running, the first three of which take place from Wednesday until Friday this week.

All teams have confirmed their arrangements for the opening three days, with Mercedes stating that it will name its drivers on a day-by-day basis.

Only one non-full-time driver will take part in the tests. On the opening morning on Wednesday, Robert Kubica will get behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo C39.



Team

February 19th

February 20th

February 21st

Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton

TBA

TBA

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel/Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Alexander Albon

Max Verstappen/Alexander Albon McLaren

Carlos Sainz

Lando Norris

Lando Norris/Carlos Sainz

Renault

Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo/Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat

Pierre Gasly

Daniil Kvyat/Pierre Gasly

Racing Point

Sergio Perez/Lance

Stroll

Sergio Perez

Lance Stroll

Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica/Antonio Giovinazzi Kimi Raikkonen

Antonio Giovinazzi

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean/Kevin Magnussen

Williams

George Russell/Nicholas Latifi George Russell

Nicholas Latifi





