The driver line-ups for week one of Barcelona testing

Formula 1 in 2020 kicks off this week, as the first pre-season test occurs in Barcelona.
All ten teams will be in attendance for the six days of running, the first three of which take place from Wednesday until Friday this week.
All teams have confirmed their arrangements for the opening three days, with Mercedes stating that it will name its drivers on a day-by-day basis.
Only one non-full-time driver will take part in the tests. On the opening morning on Wednesday, Robert Kubica will get behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo C39.
|Team
|February 19th
|February 20th
|February 21st
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton
|TBA
|TBA
|Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel
|Sebastian Vettel/Charles Leclerc
|Charles Leclerc
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Alexander Albon
|Max Verstappen/Alexander Albon
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz
|Lando Norris
|Lando Norris/Carlos Sainz
|Renault
|Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo
|Daniel Ricciardo/Esteban Ocon
|Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|Daniil Kvyat
|Pierre Gasly
|Daniil Kvyat/Pierre Gasly
|Racing Point
|Sergio Perez/Lance
Stroll
|Sergio Perez
|Lance Stroll
|Alfa Romeo
|Robert Kubica/Antonio Giovinazzi
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Romain Grosjean
|Romain Grosjean/Kevin Magnussen
|Williams
|George Russell/Nicholas Latifi
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latifi
GPToday.net will be providing live updates during the six days of running, with a live timing wall and text commentary.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
