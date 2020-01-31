user icon
Red Bull to end title sponsorship deal with Aston Martin

  • Published on 31 Jan 2020 09:51
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull Racing has confirmed that it will end its title sponsorship deal with Aston Martin following the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The two joined forces in 2018, however Aston Martin announced on Friday that Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll has purchased a 16.7% stake in the company, meaning his Racing Point team will be rebranded to Aston Martin in 2021. 

However, Red Bull Technologies will continue to work with Aston Martin to produce the Valkyrie, which will race at Le Mans in 2021.

A statement from Red Bull read: "We thank Aston Martin for their support over the past four years in which time we have achieved 12 wins, 50 podiums and six pole positions together.

"We wish Aston Martin’s employees and shareholders all the best for the future and our focus remains on working together throughout the 2020 season and ending our partnership on a high."

Since signing a deal in 2018, Red Bull has won seven races, three of which came in 2019 at the hands of Max Verstappen. 

Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,372

    This sponsorship never made a lot of sense to me. Red Bull Chassis, Renault engine, Honda engine, Infinity branding. It was a brand dilution mess.

    • + 0
    • Feb 1 2020 - 01:06
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,318

      The Infiniti Branding was gone when AM entered the mix, but nitpicks aside, it is indeed a bit messy, but there is a reason for why it went on. Money aside, Aston got to borrow Newey to develop the chassis of the Valkyrie and also got some prime spots for stickers on an F1 car, while RB got to be associated with a renowned luxury brand. The deal also started while Aston considered entering as a PU constructor, and it was implied more than once that they intended to supply RB, but they later opted out of this, and RB went V-TEC. So from that point on, the deal made less and less sense. The Valkyrie is complete, Aston ain't made of huge money and already have recognition, and Daddy Stroll own them now. I think both parties benefitted from the deal, but it was about time it ended.

      • + 0
      • Feb 1 2020 - 10:07

