user icon
icon

Chandhok Draws Bold Parallel: “Verstappen Is Senna”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Chandhok Draws Bold Parallel: “Verstappen Is Senna”
  • Published on 24 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok has made waves with his latest comparison — likening Max Verstappen to the legendary Ayrton Senna. According to Chandhok, Oscar Piastri is unlikely to win the world championship this year, as both Lando Norris and Verstappen have found a higher gear since the winter break. 

Piastri’s Lead Shrinks 

What once seemed like a comfortable cushion for Piastri has all but evaporated. His lead over Verstappen has shrunk from 104 points to just 40, while Norris has quietly cut his own deficit from 34 to 14 points. Though Verstappen’s comeback has been more dramatic, Norris’s steady rise has put both McLaren drivers under immense pressure. 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

“Verstappen Wants Only One Thing — To Win” 

In Sky Sports’ latest podcast, Chandhok explained why Verstappen’s mentality separates him from the rest of the field: 

“I think Max makes the difference. He’s just as fast as the others, but the Max factor is real. He can smell victory. When he knows it’s not possible to win, you can see he’s not motivated to finish third or fourth. That’s pure Senna — the same mindset. Winning is everything.” 

The comparison to Ayrton Senna, often regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in F1 history, underlines Chandhok’s view that Verstappen’s raw instinct and psychological edge are what make him special. 

Who Will Take the Title? 

With five races to go, the question dominating the paddock remains: Who will be world champion? Chandhok believes the fight is realistically between just two men: 

“It’s basically between Lando and Max now. Piastri’s advantage over Lando is just 14 points — that’s two wins. Since the summer break, Lando’s been the stronger McLaren driver. I really don’t know… but Max could absolutely do it.” 

Verstappen Heads to a Happy Hunting Ground 

The next stop on the calendar is Mexico, where Verstappen has already triumphed five times. With momentum on his side and confidence at an all-time high, Chandhok’s prediction may not be far-fetched.

F1 News Max Verstappen Karun Chandhok Ayrton Senna Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar