Chandhok Draws Bold Parallel: “Verstappen Is Senna”

Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok has made waves with his latest comparison — likening Max Verstappen to the legendary Ayrton Senna. According to Chandhok, Oscar Piastri is unlikely to win the world championship this year, as both Lando Norris and Verstappen have found a higher gear since the winter break.

Piastri’s Lead Shrinks

What once seemed like a comfortable cushion for Piastri has all but evaporated. His lead over Verstappen has shrunk from 104 points to just 40, while Norris has quietly cut his own deficit from 34 to 14 points. Though Verstappen’s comeback has been more dramatic, Norris’s steady rise has put both McLaren drivers under immense pressure.

“Verstappen Wants Only One Thing — To Win”

In Sky Sports’ latest podcast, Chandhok explained why Verstappen’s mentality separates him from the rest of the field:

“I think Max makes the difference. He’s just as fast as the others, but the Max factor is real. He can smell victory. When he knows it’s not possible to win, you can see he’s not motivated to finish third or fourth. That’s pure Senna — the same mindset. Winning is everything.”

The comparison to Ayrton Senna, often regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in F1 history, underlines Chandhok’s view that Verstappen’s raw instinct and psychological edge are what make him special.

Who Will Take the Title?

With five races to go, the question dominating the paddock remains: Who will be world champion? Chandhok believes the fight is realistically between just two men:

“It’s basically between Lando and Max now. Piastri’s advantage over Lando is just 14 points — that’s two wins. Since the summer break, Lando’s been the stronger McLaren driver. I really don’t know… but Max could absolutely do it.”

Verstappen Heads to a Happy Hunting Ground

The next stop on the calendar is Mexico, where Verstappen has already triumphed five times. With momentum on his side and confidence at an all-time high, Chandhok’s prediction may not be far-fetched.