user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Verstappen: 60% of F1 field would win the championship in a Mercedes

Verstappen: 60% of F1 field would win the championship in a Mercedes

  • Published on 23 Dec 2019 09:19
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has stated that Mercedes' dominance is strong enough to allow 60% of the F1 drivers on the grid to win a world championship with the team.

Mercedes clinched its sixth drivers' and constructors' titles in a row, as it continues to be undefeated in the turbo-hybrid era. 

Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious from the 2019 season, finishing 87 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

It marked Hamilton's fifth world championship with Mercedes, with the 2016 title going to Nico Rosberg, who retired days after the conclusion of the season.

Verstappen acknowleged the speed and skill of Hamilton - but highlighted that much of the championship success depends on the strength of the car.

"I am just confident to say that it would have been the same for me if I had been in that car," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.

"60 percent of the drivers in the field would become world champion in a Mercedes. It just depends on the car.

"He is definitely very good and is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time," the Dutchman added. "But you can beat him."

When asked to list some of the remaining 40 per cent who wouldn't win even with a Mercedes Verstappen replied: "I'm not going to say that."

"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, but so have Mercedes," he said. "You can't be world champion if you don't have a good car."

Red Bull will be hoping it can start the 2020 campaign on the front foot, having lacked pace at the start of the season for the last handful of years.

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 232

    I sort of get what he's saying but it ignores the fact you actually have to beat Hamilton as a teammate over a season. Doesn't happen very often. On this basis it would be much fewer than 60% of the field could win a championships as his team mate, I'd say Max could, probably Leclerc, Ricciardo, but struggling after that to think of another with the speed over one lap, the consistency in a race, the consistency over a whole season, the lack of errors.

    • + 0
    • Dec 24 2019 - 07:57
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      People keep saying that about the Mercedes, but people forget Ferrari had the best car the second part of the season. They also forget Bottas also had a Mercedes, is he not part of that 60%. I agree with those you mentioned, first Ricciardo and the Max and Charles. As for others,, I think there is lots of unproven championship potential: Sainz, Pérez for example.

      • + 0
      • Dec 24 2019 - 08:40
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 235

      I agree. But Ferrari had the best car in second half? Far from it they had a good qualifying car but not so good race car.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 02:25

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar