Verstappen: 60% of F1 field would win the championship in a Mercedes

Max Verstappen has stated that Mercedes' dominance is strong enough to allow 60% of the F1 drivers on the grid to win a world championship with the team.
Mercedes clinched its sixth drivers' and constructors' titles in a row, as it continues to be undefeated in the turbo-hybrid era.
Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious from the 2019 season, finishing 87 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.
It marked Hamilton's fifth world championship with Mercedes, with the 2016 title going to Nico Rosberg, who retired days after the conclusion of the season.
Verstappen acknowleged the speed and skill of Hamilton - but highlighted that much of the championship success depends on the strength of the car.
"I am just confident to say that it would have been the same for me if I had been in that car," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.
"60 percent of the drivers in the field would become world champion in a Mercedes. It just depends on the car.
"He is definitely very good and is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time," the Dutchman added. "But you can beat him."
When asked to list some of the remaining 40 per cent who wouldn't win even with a Mercedes Verstappen replied: "I'm not going to say that."
"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, but so have Mercedes," he said. "You can't be world champion if you don't have a good car."
Red Bull will be hoping it can start the 2020 campaign on the front foot, having lacked pace at the start of the season for the last handful of years.
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing
Replies (3)Login to reply
Pistonhead
Posts: 232
I sort of get what he's saying but it ignores the fact you actually have to beat Hamilton as a teammate over a season. Doesn't happen very often. On this basis it would be much fewer than 60% of the field could win a championships as his team mate, I'd say Max could, probably Leclerc, Ricciardo, but struggling after that to think of another with the speed over one lap, the consistency in a race, the consistency over a whole season, the lack of errors.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,106
People keep saying that about the Mercedes, but people forget Ferrari had the best car the second part of the season. They also forget Bottas also had a Mercedes, is he not part of that 60%. I agree with those you mentioned, first Ricciardo and the Max and Charles. As for others,, I think there is lots of unproven championship potential: Sainz, Pérez for example.
abhidbgt
Posts: 235
I agree. But Ferrari had the best car in second half? Far from it they had a good qualifying car but not so good race car.