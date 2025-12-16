user icon
Verstappen Compared to Senna: “Maybe He Is Even Better”

Max Verstappen may already belong in the same conversation as Ayrton Senna, and according to former Formula 1 driver Marc Surer, there is even an argument that the Dutchman could surpass the Brazilian legend. Surer believes Verstappen’s learning ability, adaptability and relentless improvement give him an edge that sets him apart from even the greatest names in the sport’s history.

The comparison between Verstappen and Senna is not new, but Surer argues that modern Formula 1 demands a broader skillset than ever before. In that context, Verstappen’s versatility and technical understanding stand out in a way that is difficult to ignore. 

“His Ability to Learn Is Unmatched” 

Speaking to Speedweek, Surer explained why Verstappen impresses him so deeply. “What makes Max so special is how quickly he learns. He absorbs information incredibly fast and applies it immediately.” 

According to Surer, Verstappen’s growth has been continuous. “Every season he adds something new. He makes fewer mistakes, manages races better and understands the technical side more deeply.” 

Surer said this constant evolution is what fuels the Senna comparison. “Senna had unbelievable raw speed and instinct. Max has that too, but he also brings a modern level of data understanding and feedback.” 

Adaptability Defines the Modern Great 

Surer emphasised that today’s drivers face a different challenge than those in Senna’s era. “Cars change constantly. Regulations, tyres, aerodynamics, everything evolves.” 

In that environment, Verstappen thrives. “He adapts faster than anyone else. Give him a different car, different balance, different conditions, and he still performs.” 

Surer suggested that this adaptability could give Verstappen an advantage over past legends. “If Senna were driving today, he would also be brilliant. But Max has grown up in this complexity. That matters.” 

Pressure Does Not Slow Him Down 

Another key factor, according to Surer, is Verstappen’s mental strength. “Pressure does nothing to him. If anything, it sharpens him.” 

He pointed to Verstappen’s comeback season as proof. “He was written off, yet he came back and pushed the championship to the very end. That tells you everything about his mentality.” 

Surer said this resilience mirrors Senna’s intensity, but with added control. “Max channels his aggression better. He knows when to push and when to wait.” 

A Debate That Will Continue 

Surer was careful not to diminish Senna’s legacy. “Ayrton Senna will always be one of the greatest. His impact on the sport is eternal.”

However, he believes Verstappen has earned his place in the same discussion. “If Max continues like this, the debate will only grow stronger. Maybe, in time, people will say he was even better.” 

For now, the comparison remains subjective. What is clear, according to Surer, is that Verstappen is not just a champion of his era, but a driver redefining what greatness looks like in modern Formula 1. 

