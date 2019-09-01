Ricciardo had doubts about racing following Hubert's death

Daniel Ricciardo admits he had doubts over whether or not he would compete in the Belgian Grand Prix following the death of Anthoine Hubert.

Hubert lost his life during the Formula 2 Feature Race on Saturday , casting a sombre mood over the remainder of the weekend.

A minute's silence was held in honour of Hubert before the Formula 3 and Formula 1 races on Sunday with the Formula 2 race being cancelled.

Ricciardo revealed that he questioned the worth of racing on Saturday night following the Frenchman's passing

"Yeah, last night, absolutely," he said when asked if he thought about pulling out of the event. "You question, 'is it really worth it?'. Because at the end of the day, it's a simple question but it's a pretty honest one as well.

"Yeah, it's our job and it's our profession and it's our life, but also it's still just racing cars around in circles. It gets to a point where you're reminded of these things - 'is it worth it?'

"I certainly questioned it last night. To be honest, seeing some of his family here today, that's what gave me more strength than anything else. How they could be there.

"Taking my hat off to them doesn't do it justice. I don't know what to say. I could not imagine being in their position. I felt like they were a lot stronger than any of us today."

Hubert was part of the Renault junior programme, coming into the team after his championship success last season.

Ricciardo glad 'tough' weekend is over

Ricciardo admits that he is glad the race is over after a tough weekend for everyone, and is hopeful that the sport can move on.

"I'm glad today is over," he said. "I'm glad the race is over. I know, weirdly enough, the best way we can show our respect was to race today, but I don't think any of us actually wanted to be here, or wanted to race.

"At least, I'm speaking for myself, but I'm sure I'm not the only one. It was tough, it was certainly tough to be here and try and put on a brave face for everyone. I know a lot of people in the paddock are hurting after yesterday.

"I think everyone's relieved it's done and we can move on from here and hopefully it's the last time this stuff happens."