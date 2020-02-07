user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
FIA concludes investigation into Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash

FIA concludes investigation into Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash

  • Published on 07 Feb 2020 15:17
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has officially concluded its thorough investigation of the Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert in August of 2019.

Juan Manuel Correa suffered serious leg injuries following the incident, and had to undergo a number of surgeries in order to save his right leg.

The FIA's examination focused on four cars that were involved - Giuliano Alesi, Ralph Boschung, Anthoine Hubert and Juan Manuel Correa. 

The investigation has determined that no driver involved in the crash failed to react appropriately to the yellow flags that were deployed on the build-up to the incident.

On lap two of Saturday's Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps, Trident's Giuliano Alesi lost control of his car on the exit of Eau Rouge, which saw him hit the barriers 1.9 seconds after losing command.

The FIA stated that a probable explanation for the loss of control was a decrease of internal pressure of the right rear tyre.

Following Alesi's crash, debris was spread onto the circuit, and in an attempt to avoid it, Ralph Boschung and Anthoine Hubert moved to the right of the circuit at Turn 4. The reaction time of both drivers was faster than that of the marshalls' deployment of yellow flags, which occurred 1.8 seconds after Alesi's impact.

It was found that Boschung slowed considerably more abruptly than Hubert, which caused the latter to make contact with Boschung, resulting in a lost front wing for Hubert and a right rear tyre puncture for Boschung.

With no control over his car, Hubert headed towards the barriers at Turn 4 at 262 km/h, impacting at a recorded speed of 216 km/h and generating a peak force equivalent to 33.7g.

Hubert's car was ejected back onto the racing line, with the left side of his chassis pointing towards the cars that were coming through the corner.

Juan Manuel Correa then came through the Eau Rouge/Raidillon sequence and hit the debris from Alesi's car, 1.5 seconds after the marshalls deployed the yellow flags. This contact resulted in a broken suspension for Correa, who was sent into the path of Hubert's stationary car.

Correa car hit the BWT Arden machine of Hubert at approximately 86 degrees and at a speed of 218 km/h. Correa and Hubert's cars experienced peak forces equivalent to 65.1g and 81.8g.

Following the impact, Hubert's car travelled at 105.4 km/h, striking the barrier for a second time. Double waved yellow flags were deployed 2.5 seconds after the crash, before red flags were flown 2.7 seconds later. 

The medical and rescue response sprung into action 12 seconds after Alesi's car lost control, and Hubert was attended to 54 seconds following the deployment of the red flag.

Correa was seen by medical staff 69 seconds after the red flag, while a small fire was put out at the back of his car 16 seconds after the red flag.

The FIA's findings in summary

1. A chain of events resulted in a protracted and complex crash sequence involving four drivers, which ultimately led to a high-speed ‘T-Bone’ type impact between the cars of Juan Manuel Correa and Anthoine Hubert.

2. The dynamics of the car-to-car impact in terms of speed and trajectory were such that an extremely high level of energy was transferred and dissipated, translating into non-survivable trauma to Anthoine Hubert and very serious injuries to Juan Manuel Correa.

3. There was no single specific cause but multiple contributory factors giving rise to the severity of the accident were identified, following a detailed analysis of the various phases of the accident.

4. The investigation found no evidence that any driver failed to react appropriately in response to the yellow flag signal or to the circumstances on track.

5. The reaction of marshals and race control in deploying signaling and rescue services in relation to the accident is considered timely and good.

The FIA added: "Safety improvement is a continuous process, therefore conclusions drawn from this accident and others like it from around the world will be integrated into the ongoing work of the FIA to further develop motor sport safety.

"In 2019 the FIA Safety department conducted investigations into 28 serious and fatal accidents related to circuit racing, supported by the ASN (National Sporting Authority) in each country."

F1 News Anthoine Hubert
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Anthoine Hubert 19
  • Team Arden International
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 22 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Lyon, France, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar