FIA confirms Anthoine Hubert killed in Spa crash

The FIA has confirmed that Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash in the FIA Formula 2 championship at Spa on Saturday.

Hubert was involved in a collision with Juan Manuel Correa on the second lap of the race. It is believed that Hubert was involved in a separate incident before being collected by Correa.

Hubert was taken to the medical centre where he was pronounced dead at 18:35 local time.

The FIA added that Correa is in a stable condition.

The race was red-flagged after the crash occurred before it was cancelled altogether in light of the seriousness of the accident.

Hubert won two Formula 2 races this season, taking the chequered flag at the Sprint Races in Monaco and his home event in France.

He was sitting eighth in the drivers' standings and became a Renault affiliated driver after winning the GP3 Series last year.

Prior to his championship success in GP3, Hubert won his first ever championship in car racing, triumphing in the French F4 Championship, before spending two seasons in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0.

In 2016, Hubert joined Van Amersfoort Racing and contested the European Formula 3 Championship, where he finished eighth with one victory and two further podiums.

After a strong opening season in the GP3 Series in 2017, the 22-year-old's second season saw him claim the championship, before he progressed to Formula 2.

GPToday.net offers its condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine.

Full FIA statement

"The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.

"The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available.

"The driver of car #20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre.

"The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident."