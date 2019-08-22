user icon
Sainz denies Alonso helped ease McLaren transition

Sainz denies Alonso helped ease McLaren transition

  • Published on 22 Aug 2019 15:10
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says he received no help from Fernando Alonso when he joined McLaren at the end of the 2018 season.

Alonso walked away from an F1 race seat last year after spending four years at McLaren - which brought about little success.

Sainz was brought in as his replacement for the 2019 season and has enjoyed a strong first half to the season, scoring 58 points which places him seventh in the drivers' standings. 

MOREBrown: F1 teams will not agree on 2021 regulations | Sainz: Not overreacting to poor start was vital to strong season

Sainz's first outing for McLaren came at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, where he admits he discussed things with Alonso - however the former Toro Rosso and Renault driver says there was no help from his compatriot regarding easing into the team. 

"I obviously used the chance to share with Alonso after Abu Dhabi the main points of where the car could improve, what was different to Renault," Sainz commented. "But in my adaptation to the part, he had no part. It's impossible, actually. 

"He knew everyone, so mainly he knew Andrea Stella, the chief engineer, very well. But it was once I arrived to the team, Fernando was completely away from it so it's not like he helped."

No regrets over McLaren switch

Sainz's switch to McLaren severed his ties with Red Bull, with the energy squad recently taking the decision to promote Alexander Albon to the team in place of the struggling Pierre Gasly.

Sainz insists he has no regrets over his decision to leave the Red Bull camp, stating that he is happy with his current situation at McLaren. 

"I don't know, maybe you can ask them," Sainz said when asked if he has proven a point to Red Bull with his strong performances this year.

"But I don't think they miss me much and there are no regrets on my decision. I'm very happy to be where I am.  If they miss me or not, I would probably say no, but that's not a personal thing."


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    That's nice and all, but it's been more or less confirmed that he did weigh in to it, with or without your direct awareness.

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 16:47
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    Damn. It still hurts that Alonso lost four of his years in that McLaren.
    I can only imagine how much it pains HIM if it hurts me as a fan of F1 (first and foremost) and him.

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 17:09
    • siggy74

      Posts: 88

      All those millions to ease those pains ;p not a bad distraction,lol

      • + 0
      • Aug 22 2019 - 19:10
    • xoya

      Posts: 418

      I guess there is some consolation in that, but there are some things that money can't buy.

      • + 0
      • Aug 22 2019 - 20:58
    • siggy74

      Posts: 88

      Like A top winning car drive, rofl ;p

      • + 0
      • Aug 23 2019 - 19:28
    • xoya

      Posts: 418

      True, but I wasn't aiming for that.

      • + 0
      • Aug 24 2019 - 00:25
  • Dert38

    Posts: 68

    Of cause that's true. And Sainz is just worse driver with better palma

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 12:40

