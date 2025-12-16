Jenson Button believes Fernando Alonso should start thinking seriously about life beyond Formula 1, suggesting that the two-time world champion may be approaching the natural end of his F1 career. While praising Alonso’s talent and competitiveness, Button argues that there comes a moment when even the greatest drivers must ask themselves what they still want from the sport.

Alonso remains one of the most experienced and respected figures on the grid, but his future has become a topic of debate as Aston Martin struggle to provide him with a consistently competitive car. Button, who raced against Alonso for many years, says the discussion is not about ability, but about perspective.

“At Some Point, You Have to Ask the Question”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Button explained his view. “Fernando is still incredibly quick, but at some point you have to ask yourself what you want to achieve.”

Button stressed that the decision has little to do with age or speed. “It is not about whether he can still drive fast. He absolutely can. It is about whether the situation around him allows him to enjoy it.”

According to Button, frustration can creep in when results no longer match effort. “When you are giving everything and the car cannot deliver, that is mentally very tough.”

Alonso’s Competitive Fire Still Burns

Despite suggesting retirement should be considered, Button was clear in his admiration for Alonso. “His hunger is unbelievable. That has never changed.”

He said Alonso’s mentality is one of the strongest he has ever seen. “Fernando always believes he can win. That mindset is why he has lasted so long in Formula 1.”

Button added that this same competitiveness can also make decisions harder. “When you still feel fast, it is difficult to walk away.”

More Than Just Formula 1

Button believes Alonso has little left to prove in Formula 1. “He has won championships, races, he has beaten the best. His legacy is secure.”

He suggested Alonso could explore other challenges without risking his reputation. “There are so many opportunities outside F1. Endurance racing, other series. He would be incredible in anything.”

Button said stepping away does not mean giving up. “It can mean choosing a different chapter.”

A Decision Only Alonso Can Make

Ultimately, Button emphasised that the choice belongs solely to Alonso. “Only Fernando knows how he feels when he puts his helmet on.”

He said there is no right or wrong answer. “If he still loves it, he should keep going. But it is healthy to reflect and ask whether it still gives you what you want.”

As Alonso continues to fight in the midfield, Button’s comments add to the ongoing conversation about longevity, ambition and knowing when to move on. For now, Alonso remains fully committed, but the question of what comes next is becoming increasingly relevant.