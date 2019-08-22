Brown: F1 teams will not agree on 2021 regulations

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called on Formula 1 and the FIA to stamp down on a decision regarding the 2021 regulations, as he doesn't see teams meeting eye-to-eye.
The regulations, which were originally supposed to be signed off in June, were delayed until October to allow for more time to work on the technical aspects of rules.
Teams have been heavily involved in the talks with the FIA and Liberty Media, F1's commercial rights holder.
MORE: Sainz: Not overreacting to poor start was vital to strong season | Important for McLaren to upgrade from 'ageing' wind tunnel - Key
But Brown doesn't think that teams will come together and find common ground, stating that a recent Geneva meeting saw it explore issues that it has discussed for months.
"It seems like we're talking about the same issue, time and time again," he said. "Very little progress is made because all the team have stayed in their position. That's not going to change, so it's like we revisit the various issues that teams have.
"At this point, Formula 1 and the FIA just need to make the decision and get on with it, because I don't think they're going to hear anything new from the teams at the next strategy meeting that they haven't heard for the last 12 months.
"The idea that the 10 teams are going to converge for the first time in the history of F1 in the next three months is not going to happen. So it's time to get the show on the road."
Brown affirmed that there were tactics from some teams in their thinking to delay the 2021 regulations in order to provide an advantage when the rules come into play in just under two years' time.
"There's definitely strategy behind the delay tactics, for sure. That's why I'm thinking, just get on with it," Brown added.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (8)Login to reply
Kean
Posts: 564
Sensible words yet again from Zak. The big teams are stalling since they know the can do more in less time.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,702
I agree! Let F1 and FIA decide. Teams will fall in line
xoya
Posts: 418
I am trying to imagine Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter etc. having a say in football rules.
That would be ridiculuos as this is.
FIA should make the rules and that's it. No team should be asked for an opinion or participate in writing the rule book.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
Agree, let FIA decide the big stuff. By all means let the teams chime in, but the decision on the bigger stuff should come from the FIA, especially at times where the teams bicker among themselves.
f1dave
Posts: 669
Got to be the only sport where the players make the rules. (and then cry like babies when the rules are enforced)
Ram Samartha
Posts: 871
Right?!
Pistonhead
Posts: 173
Until the teams are more equally funded, then they should surely have no say in rule-making - by all means they should form lobbying groups for changes in rules, but the rules make up the competition, if the teams wish to take part greta, if they don't, fine also - life goes on.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 871
It's good that the teams have some input. It's better to take a little longer and get it right than rush it and get it very wrong, but if it's like Brown says and they are just bringing up the same things then the time for meetings is over. I have a lot of faith in Ross Brawn though. He's been successful in big and small teams and is also a great diplomat that can work with the team bosses. As an F1 fan I'm glad he's there involved with the decisions that will determine the future of the sport.