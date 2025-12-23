Lando Norris stands on the brink of Formula 1 history, with a remarkable McLaren record now within reach. If the British driver maintains his current level of performance into the 2026 season, he could surpass a long-standing podium record held by Alain Prost. The prospect underlines just how far Norris and McLaren have come together, transforming consistency into a defining strength.

Norris has emerged as one of the most reliable front runners on the grid, regularly finishing on the podium and delivering results that rival McLaren’s most successful eras. The numbers now tell a story that places him alongside the greats of the team’s past.

Prost’s Record Under Threat

Speaking to BBC Sport, McLaren insiders confirmed that Norris is closing in on Prost’s historic podium tally for the team. Prost, a four-time world champion, set his record during McLaren’s dominant years, when podium finishes were often expected rather than celebrated.

For Norris, the context is very different. He has achieved his podiums in a far more competitive and tightly regulated era, where margins are smaller and consistency is harder to sustain.

That comparison adds weight to the potential achievement. “What Lando is doing now is extraordinary,” one team source said. “It is not just about speed, but about delivering every single weekend.”

Consistency as a Defining Trait

Norris’s rise has been built on reliability as much as raw pace. While some drivers fluctuate between highs and lows, Norris has become a fixture at the front, often maximising results even when victory is out of reach.

McLaren believe that mindset has been crucial. Norris is known for detailed feedback, calm race management and an ability to avoid costly mistakes. Over time, those qualities have translated into points and podiums.

Team figures say that Norris rarely leaves performance on the table. “He gets everything out of the car. That is what separates the very best.”

A New Era for McLaren

The potential record also reflects McLaren’s resurgence. After years of rebuilding, the team have re-established themselves as a consistent contender. Norris has been central to that process, growing alongside the team rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.

McLaren’s long-term commitment to Norris is now paying off. Together, they have turned potential into tangible results, creating continuity that is increasingly rare in modern Formula 1.

Eyes on the Bigger Picture

Despite the record within reach, Norris has downplayed individual milestones. “Records are nice, but the goal is always to win,” he has said previously.

McLaren share that view. While the achievement would be historic, the team see it as a by-product of their broader ambition rather than an end in itself.

History in the Making

If Norris does break Prost’s record, it would mark more than a statistical milestone. It would symbolise a generational shift at McLaren, with Norris emerging as one of the team’s defining drivers.

Whether the record falls in 2025 or 2026 remains to be seen. What is clear is that Norris has placed himself firmly in McLaren’s history books, not through one standout moment, but through sustained excellence at the highest level.