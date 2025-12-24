A prominent Dutch figure within Formula 1’s governing body is set to leave the FIA, with Claire Dubbelman stepping down from her role as Deputy Race Director at the end of the year. Her departure marks another notable change within the FIA structure and underlines a period of transition behind the scenes of the sport. Dubbelman’s contract is coming to an end, after which she will move on to a new position outside Formula 1.

Dubbelman made history as the first woman to serve as Deputy Race Director in Formula 1. Her exit follows a series of high-profile departures from the FIA, raising questions about continuity and long-term stability within race control.

End of a Pioneering Chapter

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Dubbelman confirmed that her time at the FIA will conclude at the end of the calendar year. “My contract expires, and this feels like the right moment to take a new step,” she explained.

Her role placed her at the heart of Formula 1 operations, working closely with Race Director Niels Wittich and supporting the management of race weekends. The position requires split-second decision-making, calm under pressure and a deep understanding of regulations.

Dubbelman’s appointment was widely seen as a milestone for diversity within the sport’s leadership structures. Her presence in race control represented progress in an area that has historically been dominated by men.

Move to Saudi Arabian Motorsport

After leaving the FIA, Dubbelman will take up a role with the Saudi Arabian motorsport federation. While details of her new position have not been fully disclosed, the move signals a shift from global race control to national motorsport development.

According to Dubbelman, the opportunity aligns with her long-term ambitions. “I want to contribute to building and shaping motorsport in a broader sense,” she said.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in motorsport in recent years, hosting Formula 1, Formula E and other international series. Dubbelman’s expertise is expected to play a role in further professionalising race organisation and governance within the region.

Another Departure From the FIA

Dubbelman’s exit adds to a list of recent changes within the FIA. Over the past seasons, several senior figures have either left or changed roles, prompting discussion about internal direction and leadership continuity.

While the FIA has not publicly commented on whether Dubbelman’s departure will be replaced internally or externally, her experience and institutional knowledge will not be easily replicated. Race control relies heavily on consistency and trust, built over years rather than months.

Impact on Formula 1

Within the paddock, Dubbelman is respected for her professionalism and composure. Her departure is therefore seen as a loss of experience at a time when race control decisions remain under constant scrutiny from teams, drivers and fans.

However, Dubbelman herself downplayed any dramatic interpretation. “Formula 1 keeps evolving, and so do the people working in it,” she said.

Looking Ahead

As Dubbelman closes a significant chapter in her career, her move highlights how skills developed in Formula 1 increasingly find value beyond the sport itself. For the FIA, it represents another moment of transition, while for Dubbelman, it is the start of a new challenge.

Her legacy as a trailblazer in race control remains, even as Formula 1 prepares to adapt once again to change behind the scenes.