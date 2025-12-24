user icon
icon

Dutch F1 Figure Steps Down From FIA Role

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Dutch F1 Figure Steps Down From FIA Role

A prominent Dutch figure within Formula 1’s governing body is set to leave the FIA, with Claire Dubbelman stepping down from her role as Deputy Race Director at the end of the year. Her departure marks another notable change within the FIA structure and underlines a period of transition behind the scenes of the sport. Dubbelman’s contract is coming to an end, after which she will move on to a new position outside Formula 1. 

Dubbelman made history as the first woman to serve as Deputy Race Director in Formula 1. Her exit follows a series of high-profile departures from the FIA, raising questions about continuity and long-term stability within race control. 

More about FIA F1 Teams Blocked Major FIA Rule Change

F1 Teams Blocked Major FIA Rule Change

Dec 15 2025
 FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

Dec 8 2025

End of a Pioneering Chapter 

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Dubbelman confirmed that her time at the FIA will conclude at the end of the calendar year. “My contract expires, and this feels like the right moment to take a new step,” she explained. 

Her role placed her at the heart of Formula 1 operations, working closely with Race Director Niels Wittich and supporting the management of race weekends. The position requires split-second decision-making, calm under pressure and a deep understanding of regulations. 

Dubbelman’s appointment was widely seen as a milestone for diversity within the sport’s leadership structures. Her presence in race control represented progress in an area that has historically been dominated by men. 

Move to Saudi Arabian Motorsport 

After leaving the FIA, Dubbelman will take up a role with the Saudi Arabian motorsport federation. While details of her new position have not been fully disclosed, the move signals a shift from global race control to national motorsport development. 

According to Dubbelman, the opportunity aligns with her long-term ambitions. “I want to contribute to building and shaping motorsport in a broader sense,” she said. 

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in motorsport in recent years, hosting Formula 1, Formula E and other international series. Dubbelman’s expertise is expected to play a role in further professionalising race organisation and governance within the region. 

Another Departure From the FIA

Dubbelman’s exit adds to a list of recent changes within the FIA. Over the past seasons, several senior figures have either left or changed roles, prompting discussion about internal direction and leadership continuity. 

While the FIA has not publicly commented on whether Dubbelman’s departure will be replaced internally or externally, her experience and institutional knowledge will not be easily replicated. Race control relies heavily on consistency and trust, built over years rather than months. 

Impact on Formula 1 

Within the paddock, Dubbelman is respected for her professionalism and composure. Her departure is therefore seen as a loss of experience at a time when race control decisions remain under constant scrutiny from teams, drivers and fans. 

However, Dubbelman herself downplayed any dramatic interpretation. “Formula 1 keeps evolving, and so do the people working in it,” she said. 

Looking Ahead 

As Dubbelman closes a significant chapter in her career, her move highlights how skills developed in Formula 1 increasingly find value beyond the sport itself. For the FIA, it represents another moment of transition, while for Dubbelman, it is the start of a new challenge. 

Her legacy as a trailblazer in race control remains, even as Formula 1 prepares to adapt once again to change behind the scenes. 

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar