user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Column: Why ruthless Red Bull was right to promote Albon

  • Published on 12 Aug 2019 14:30
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

In what is one of the more stunning developments of the 2019 season, Red Bull has opted to demote Pierre Gasly amid a difficult year for him at the energy drink squad, his first with the team.

In steps Alexander Albon, a Thai-British driver that drove a Formula 1 car for the first time in February at a shakedown run prior to the commencement of pre-season testing, where he came to further grips with the STR14.

Albon's story is nothing short of special, as being only the second ever Thai driver to have raced in F1, he now finds himself being thrown towards the front of the F1 grid in what has been a solid rookie season for the 23-year-old.

Pitched against Daniil Kvyat, an established and speedy racer, Albon has held his own this year against the Russian, securing a 6-5 advantage in qualifying (Albon failed to qualify in China after a heavy collision during FP3).

The promotion to Red Bull is partly the result of his momentum that he has built up over the last few seasons, despite not winning any junior championships. 

In 2016, he tussled with Charles Leclerc for the GP3 championship, with the latter coming out on top. After two years in Formula 2, Albon built up speed and poise to finish third in last year's standings and secure himself a deal to race in F1.

But the lack of drivers within the Red Bull academy played into Albon's hands, and so he was drafted into the seat alongside Kvyat, where he has shown consistency and speed the primary ingredients for a successful career in F1.

Red Bull's last mid-season swap was, of course, Max Verstappen - and it's fair to say that the questionable decision at the time has undoubtedly paid off for the Red Bull team, with seven wins and 27 podiums coming in the three years since the promotion for the Dutchman. 

The decision will likely come as a surprise to Albon too, who was adamant in Hungary that he was aiming for a drive at Toro Rosso next season rather than Red Bull.

"I'm not thinking about that kind of thing," Albon said of the Red Bull seat. "I'm thinking more about securing a Toro Rosso seat first. That's the focus, focus on the job right now and that's all I can do.

"I hope so," he added when asked if he thinks he has done enough to secure the seat at the team. "It's in my hands in terms of my driving, but it's not my decision."

But Albon can't afford to waste time at his new team, as the deal will only see him to the end of the 2019 season, which will then see Red Bull make a decision on who will partner Verstappen next year.

By the end of the year, Red Bull will have experienced all four of its current F1 drivers in the senior team, which gives them a broader range of options and allows it to understand who is best suited for the seat.

Any story of a Kvyat comeback would be sensational, given the rollercoaster nature of his career, but with more data and information, only Red Bull will know who is best suited for the seat.

It is the likely scenario that the spot will be filled by either Albon or Kvyat next year, due to the extent of Gasly's struggles. Or could Kvyat be looking at a seat elsewhere in F1, which would boost Albon's odds of keeping the seat? 

Some also questioned the F1 abilities of Brendon Hartley at Toro Rosso last year, with Gasly coming out as the convincing intra-team winner. A fresh battle with a fired up Kvyat could tell us more of Gasly's strengths - but let's not forget the difficulties that Kvyat went through following his Red Bull demotion in 2016. 

It's quite interesting to note that Red Bull's current drivers didn't directly enter the sport while being a Red Bull junior driver. Albon was dropped in 2012 only to be called up for 2019 late on, while Red Bull signed Verstappen only by guaranteeing him a spot at Toro Rosso for the 2015 season.

Red Bull's clear golden boy is Verstappen, who has displayed some fantastic drivers over the last 12 months - and so the race is on for the team to produce a championship-competing car or risk losing him.

Should they lose him, they need someone in that will be capable of leading the team. Is Albon the right man? The next nine races will tell us more. 


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,085

    "By the end of the year, Red Bull will have experienced all four of its current F1 drivers in the senior team, which gives them a broader range of options and allows it to understand who is best suited for the seat." This is the only guaranteed advantage I can see with this move. However, will it be worth it compared to the potential damage it can cause to Gasly and Albon, I wonder? Albon is significantly more mature compared to Gasly, but that won't matter if he doesn't get the chance to mature as a driver to boot.

    • + 0
    • Aug 12 2019 - 14:48
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,133

    TBH i am not that surprised. Gasly struggled to get into F1 (Verstappen to his seat in STR) and for me he hasn't been that convincing in the STR before he was moved to RBR. B

    • + 0
    • Aug 12 2019 - 15:31

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
cour-pic
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 16
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 12
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar