<strong>FP3:</strong> Bottas on top as Mercedes stretches clear of Ferrari

FP3: Bottas on top as Mercedes stretches clear of Ferrari

  • Published on 22 Jun 2019 13:00
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has ended the final practice from the Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the timesheets, as he narrowly beat teammate Lewis Hamilton ahead of qualifying.

The gap between the Mercedes duo was less than a tenth of a second, while Ferrari lingered over four-tenths behind Bottas' best lap tie of 1:30.159.

Charles Leclerc was ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel as he was after Friday running. However, the gap read just a couple of hundredths between the two Italian cars.

Red Bull struggles to keep up

The Red Bull cars seem to be well clear of the fight, as Max Verstappen ended up in P5, 1.3 seconds down on Bottas.

Pierre Gasly was half a tenth down on his teammate in sixth, however, it looks like Red Bull's fight in qualifying could be closer to the midfield battle rather than the front of the grid.

Verstappen complained during the session of a lack of grip, and was seen taking to the run-off area on multiple occasions.

Behind the Red Bull pair, the battle continues between McLaren and Renault as Lando Norris finished a tenth and a half ahead of Daniel Ricciardo for eighth.

Carlos Sainz was ninth in the second McLaren, while Alfa Romeo will be hoping to keep up its strong pace in qualifying, as Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top ten.

Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault was one-tenth down on Raikkonen for a spot inside the top ten. 

Engine issues for Russell

After stepping aside Nicholas Latifi for FP1 on Friday, George Russell lost more track time as he limped back to the pit lane with an engine issue. The Briton managed just four laps during the session, and failed to set a competitive time.

Toro Rosso, Haas and Racing Point locked out positions 13th through to 18th, with mere tenths separating the three teams, meaning it is likely that all three teams are in danger of seeing a car, or possibly two drop out in Q1. 

F1Grand Prix France - Free practice 3

FR Paul Ricard - 22 June 2019

Photos France 2019

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,738

    well i'll see you in 2020

    • + 0
    • Jun 22 2019 - 13:31
    • xoya

      Posts: 448

      Even though it's already a done deal, I have watched every race of every season since around 2001 (sporadically even eariler, I was born in '87.) and if Schumi (or Monaco 2018) didn't manage to make me not watch F1, neither will Hamilton. :)

      • + 0
      • Jun 22 2019 - 14:04
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,738

      I'm being over dramatic of course but its still super frustrating!

      • + 0
      • Jun 22 2019 - 14:52
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,395

      I hear ya, f1fan. It's a tragedy. I will watch it, but I'm not sure I will enjoy it.

      • + 0
      • Jun 22 2019 - 15:43
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 213

      Such is the nature of this sport.

      • + 0
      • Jun 22 2019 - 16:18
World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

