FP3: Bottas on top as Mercedes stretches clear of Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas has ended the final practice from the Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the timesheets, as he narrowly beat teammate Lewis Hamilton ahead of qualifying.

The gap between the Mercedes duo was less than a tenth of a second, while Ferrari lingered over four-tenths behind Bottas' best lap tie of 1:30.159.

Charles Leclerc was ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel as he was after Friday running. However, the gap read just a couple of hundredths between the two Italian cars.

Red Bull struggles to keep up

The Red Bull cars seem to be well clear of the fight, as Max Verstappen ended up in P5, 1.3 seconds down on Bottas.

Pierre Gasly was half a tenth down on his teammate in sixth, however, it looks like Red Bull's fight in qualifying could be closer to the midfield battle rather than the front of the grid.

Verstappen complained during the session of a lack of grip, and was seen taking to the run-off area on multiple occasions.

Behind the Red Bull pair, the battle continues between McLaren and Renault as Lando Norris finished a tenth and a half ahead of Daniel Ricciardo for eighth.

Carlos Sainz was ninth in the second McLaren, while Alfa Romeo will be hoping to keep up its strong pace in qualifying, as Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top ten.

Nico Hulkenberg in the second Renault was one-tenth down on Raikkonen for a spot inside the top ten.

Engine issues for Russell

After stepping aside Nicholas Latifi for FP1 on Friday, George Russell lost more track time as he limped back to the pit lane with an engine issue. The Briton managed just four laps during the session, and failed to set a competitive time.

Toro Rosso, Haas and Racing Point locked out positions 13th through to 18th, with mere tenths separating the three teams, meaning it is likely that all three teams are in danger of seeing a car, or possibly two drop out in Q1.