Coureurs en teams geven steunbetuigingen via social media

De Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna stond oorspronkelijk dit weekend op de planning, maar na hevige regenval heeft de organisatie besloten om de race af te lasten. Nadat het officiele nieuws naar buiten is gekomen, vlogen vele Formule 1-coureurs én teams richting social media om hun steunbetuigingen te geven.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area.— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b936___
F1 is more than a community - it is a family. Let’s all help our friends AlphaTauriF1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlphaTauriF1 as they raise funds for their home region, badly affected by the floods. Our thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and other affected areas. https://t.co/Ttlvr8gMFd— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b93a___
Team message following the heavy rainstorm that hit the city of Faenza and the Emilia-Romagna region pic.twitter.com/uzV1V84cgF— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b93c___
We will not be racing in Imola this weekend.— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b93f___
Our thoughts are with the people affected following the heavy rainfall and flooding in the Emilia Romagna region. #HaasF1 https://t.co/1K9slmkyGF
I really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days🙏— 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) May 16, 2023
Thoughts are with the people in the Emilia-Romagna region, hoping everyone stays safe! https://t.co/9PqrmrZO9l— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b942___
BWT Alpine F1 Team fully supports the decision taken by ___Escaped_link_64651d343b943___ to not proceed with the 2023 Emilia-Romagna GP.— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b946___
Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the ongoing flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.
#Alpine pic.twitter.com/xRCZUWQgA0
Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix— Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b949___
Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.
Stay safe 🙏___Escaped_link_64651d343b947___ pic.twitter.com/yr5y7tUQxw
Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b94a___
Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods.
Race weekend in Imola is unfortunately canceled but way more important now: really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days !!— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b94b___
F1 has confirmed that the #ImolaGP has been cancelled due to extreme flooding in the area.— McLaren (@McLarenF1) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b94e___
Our immediate thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna as the destruction caused by the heavy rain affects the lives of so many here. pic.twitter.com/VCgtiCIRT5
I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b94f___
Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b951___
Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b953___
My thoughts are with those affected by the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region. Sorry to all the fans that we won’t be able to compete, I look forward to my first race at Imola in the future. Stay safe! https://t.co/jMVOUsZJ0r— Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) ___Escaped_link_64651d343b955___
Following the heavy rain that has been affecting northern Italy, we support the decision taken by @F1 to not proceed with the Grand Prix in Imola this weekend. Safety to all those involved and in the region is paramount and has to take priority.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 17, 2023
Our thoughts are with those… pic.twitter.com/UxynGWmBgS
