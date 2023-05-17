Coureurs en teams geven steunbetuigingen via social media

De Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna stond oorspronkelijk dit weekend op de planning, maar na hevige regenval heeft de organisatie besloten om de race af te lasten. Nadat het officiele nieuws naar buiten is gekomen, vlogen vele Formule 1-coureurs én teams richting social media om hun steunbetuigingen te geven.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area. — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari)

F1 is more than a community - it is a family. Let's all help our friends @AlphaTauriF1 as they raise funds for their home region, badly affected by the floods. Our thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and other affected areas. — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake)

Team message following the heavy rainstorm that hit the city of Faenza and the Emilia-Romagna region — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1)

We will not be racing in Imola this weekend.



We will not be racing in Imola this weekend.

Our thoughts are with the people affected following the heavy rainfall and flooding in the Emilia Romagna region. #HaasF1 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team)

I really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days🙏 — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) May 16, 2023

Thoughts are with the people in the Emilia-Romagna region, hoping everyone stays safe! — Alex Albon (@alex_albon)

BWT Alpine F1 Team fully supports the decision taken by @F1 to not proceed with the 2023 Emilia-Romagna GP.



Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the ongoing flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.

#Alpine — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team)

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.



Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.

Stay safe 🙏 — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM)

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.



Sorry for the fans that this weekend's race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.

Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63)

Race weekend in Imola is unfortunately canceled but way more important now: really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days !! — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg)

F1 has confirmed that the #ImolaGP has been cancelled due to extreme flooding in the area.



F1 has confirmed that the #ImolaGP has been cancelled due to extreme flooding in the area.

Our immediate thoughts are with the people of Emilia-Romagna as the destruction caused by the heavy rain affects the lives of so many here. — McLaren (@McLarenF1)

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we'll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris)

My thoughts are with those affected by the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region. Sorry to all the fans that we won't be able to compete, I look forward to my first race at Imola in the future. Stay safe! — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri)