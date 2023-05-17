user icon
Coureurs en teams geven steunbetuigingen via social media

Coureurs en teams geven steunbetuigingen via social media

  • Gepubliceerd op 17 mei 2023 14:04
  • comments 3
  • Door: Rik van Oosterhout

De Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna stond oorspronkelijk dit weekend op de planning, maar na hevige regenval heeft de organisatie besloten om de race af te lasten. Nadat het officiele nieuws naar buiten is gekomen, vlogen vele Formule 1-coureurs én teams richting social media om hun steunbetuigingen te geven. 

Reacties (3)

  • Vittorio Brambilla

    Posts: 231

    Zo,nog een weekendje vrij.
    Max gaat dit weekend op kroegentocht.

    • + 0
    • 17 mei 2023 - 14:18
    • Aquarius72

      Posts: 250

      Die heeft al een virituele race geboekt voor dit weekend ;-)

      • + 0
      • 17 mei 2023 - 15:21
  • inflatable

    Posts: 3.315

    Thoughts & prayers..

    • + 0
    • 17 mei 2023 - 20:08

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

