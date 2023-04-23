user icon
Alonso blij met aanpassingen circuit Barcelona

Alonso blij met aanpassingen circuit Barcelona

  Gepubliceerd op 23 apr 2023 11:49
  Door: Bob Plaizier

De Spaanse Grand Prix wordt al geruime tijd verreden op het circuit van Barcelona. De race is niet altijd een spektakelstuk, maar is wel al geruime tijd een vaste bewoner van de Formule 1-kalender. Het circuit wordt voor dit jaar aangepast en Fernando Alonso is daar zeer blij mee.

Het circuit nabij Barcelona is op een opvallend punt aangepast. De laatste sector heeft vanaf dit jaar een compleet andere uiterlijk. Dit heeft allemaal te maken met slechts één grote en ingrijpende verandering. Men heeft namelijk de chicane in de laatste sector geschrapt. Hierdoor wordt het rondje sneller en worden de races misschien ook spectaculairder..

Thuisrijder en Aston Martin-coureur Fernando Alonso is blij dat men in Barcelona de bocht heeft aangepast. Het duurt nog eventjes voordat de race op de kalender staat, maar Alonso heeft er zin in. De Spaanse tweevoudig wereldkampioen wordt geciteerd door Motorsportweek: "Ik denk dat het waarschijnlijk leuker wordt om daar te gaan rijden. Ik denk dat die bocht te langzaam was voor deze maat Formule 1-wagens. Het was niet leuk om daar te rijden, maar we moeten nog afwachten of deze nieuwe lay-out helpt bij het inhalen."

