Alonso blij met aanpassingen circuit Barcelona

De Spaanse Grand Prix wordt al geruime tijd verreden op het circuit van Barcelona. De race is niet altijd een spektakelstuk, maar is wel al geruime tijd een vaste bewoner van de Formule 1-kalender. Het circuit wordt voor dit jaar aangepast en Fernando Alonso is daar zeer blij mee.
Het circuit nabij Barcelona is op een opvallend punt aangepast. De laatste sector heeft vanaf dit jaar een compleet andere uiterlijk. Dit heeft allemaal te maken met slechts één grote en ingrijpende verandering. Men heeft namelijk de chicane in de laatste sector geschrapt. Hierdoor wordt het rondje sneller en worden de races misschien ook spectaculairder..
Thuisrijder en Aston Martin-coureur Fernando Alonso is blij dat men in Barcelona de bocht heeft aangepast. Het duurt nog eventjes voordat de race op de kalender staat, maar Alonso heeft er zin in. De Spaanse tweevoudig wereldkampioen wordt geciteerd door Motorsportweek: "Ik denk dat het waarschijnlijk leuker wordt om daar te gaan rijden. Ik denk dat die bocht te langzaam was voor deze maat Formule 1-wagens. Het was niet leuk om daar te rijden, maar we moeten nog afwachten of deze nieuwe lay-out helpt bij het inhalen."
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Ook hier nog maar even een off topic.
Ben Sulayem heeft na het overlijden van zijn zoon weer van zich laten horen volgens
de Daily Mail, ik weet het, maar het schijnt betrouwbaar te zijn.
Het volgende schijnt dinsdag aangekondigd te worden volgens Doornbos.
'The sprint is good for the sport': F1 ruler Mohammed ben Sulayem backs 'sprint race' weekends at six grand prix this year... with new format set to be approved
by F1 Commission this week
Mohammed ben Sulayem, the ruler of world mo tor sport, has given his crucial backing to the radical reform of Formula One’s race weekend schedule.
The FIA president’s views on the revolutionary proposals were unknown until he told Mail Sport on Saturday night: ‘The sprint is good for the sport.’ 😒
With his tacit blessing, a new format is now almost certain to be voted into existence this week with the support of the teams.
Under the proposals drawn up by F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the six already designated ‘sprint race’ weekends will pan out like this:
Friday – one practice session followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.
Saturday will be ‘Sprint Saturday’. It will start with qualifying to determine the starting order for the sprint race, which will then take place over one-third of the grand-prix distance that afternoon; Sunday will remain as it is now with the grand prix itself.
Sprint qualifying will be staged across three sessions of 12, 10 and eight minutes.
The idea behind the final – and shortest – session is that teams will only be able to complete one flying lap, introducing more jeopardy than is the case in the usual 10-minute shootout.
This schedule, if passed, will be rolled out across six weekends this year, starting in the Azerbaijani capital Baku at the end of this week. Austria, Belgium, Qatar, America (Austin) and Brazil are the other sprint venues.
Non-sprint weekends will continue as they are – three practice sessions, qualifying and grand prix.
