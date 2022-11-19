Video: Gasly haalt grap uit met Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo rijdt dit weekend zijn laatste Grand Prix voor het team van McLaren. De Australiër fungeert volgend seizoen naar alle waarschijnlijkheid als reserve bij het team van Red Bull Racing. Hij staat bekend om zijn grappen en grollen en ook in de paddock weet men dat. Pierre Gasly besloot hem een koekje van eigen deeg te geven.

Ricciardo staat bekend om zijn geintjes en bijzondere uitspraken. Ook Gasly ondervond toen Ricciardo zijn naam op een wel heel bijzondere manier uitsprak. In Abu Dhabi besloot Gasly hetzelfde kunstje uit te halen bij Ricciardo. Terwijl de Fransman een rondje maakt door de paddock ziet hij Ricciardo zitten, hij grijpt direct zijn kans.

The sequel to "PIERREEEEE GASLYYYYYY" is here 😆



🎥 x @CanalPlusF1 #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0fePnlxDpp