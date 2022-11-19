Video: Gasly haalt grap uit met Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo rijdt dit weekend zijn laatste Grand Prix voor het team van McLaren. De Australiër fungeert volgend seizoen naar alle waarschijnlijkheid als reserve bij het team van Red Bull Racing. Hij staat bekend om zijn grappen en grollen en ook in de paddock weet men dat. Pierre Gasly besloot hem een koekje van eigen deeg te geven.
Ricciardo staat bekend om zijn geintjes en bijzondere uitspraken. Ook Gasly ondervond toen Ricciardo zijn naam op een wel heel bijzondere manier uitsprak. In Abu Dhabi besloot Gasly hetzelfde kunstje uit te halen bij Ricciardo. Terwijl de Fransman een rondje maakt door de paddock ziet hij Ricciardo zitten, hij grijpt direct zijn kans.
The sequel to "PIERREEEEE GASLYYYYYY" is here 😆— Formula 1 (@F1) November 18, 2022
🎥 x @CanalPlusF1 #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0fePnlxDpp
Off topic, maar ik weet niet waar ik dit kan plaatsen.
Sulayem over de BC en secretary general Shaila-Ann Rao.
FIA admits Red Bull budget cap breach investigation and penalty took too long
Part of the reason the FIA took so long to penalise Red Bull was that 2021 was the first season run under the budget cap and a significant amount of auditing was required.
However, Ben Sulayem is confident the FIA can speed up the process next year.
"The only thing I would say is that what we did in September or October should have been done earlier," the FIA president said. "As it was the first year, we learned from it and we are still learning. It's better to do it in May and not just in October to do it."
Ben Sulayem believes the FIA got the penalty right despite pressure from Red Bull's rivals to issue a harsher punishment.
"I believe that there was a balance between the financial and also the sporting penalties there, but we learned a lot and a big review is going into it," he added. "Because is it the way that we go, because who knows in the first year what is going be the outcome?
"Some people, if you look at the other teams, they will say we have been light on them with the penalty and some of them want them to be hanged and they want to see blood. So where do you draw [the line]? We have to be fair also -- do we want to get rid of them or do we want them to straighten up and not do it [in the future]?"
He also denied accusations that the FIA's interim secretary general Shaila-Ann Rao, who joined the governing body from Mercedes and was involved in the investigation of Red Bull, was in any way biased in her role or pushing for a harsher penalty.
"When it comes to Shaila-Ann there was an accusation in the news that she is a supporter of Mercedes," he said. "Actually, when the penalties were there and both teams, she said it was a bit harsh.
"I looked at her and said 'My god, and there is someone who is accusing her of being with Mercedes and she is saying it [the penalty] is being harsh on Red Bull'."
Ben Sulayem said the FIA plans to bolster a number of its F1 departments over the winter, including the one that investigates breaches in the budget cap.
"The financial regulations have been the first year and policing it has been very hard, which is why we have discussed today employing three more on the financial [regulations] side, three more on the chassis and the PU," he said.
"So more recruitment is coming ahead. It's not only about the technical regulation or the international sporting code, but it is also about the financial and monitoring and policing. If you don't have the man power and proper people to police it, what's the use of having the regulations?"
Posts: 35.814
Thanx @Pietje! Dit lijkt me een prima plek voor deze off-topic, krijgt dit bericht toch nog inhoud.
Goed dat de FIA toch nog met een verklaring komt, hoewel m.i. wel wat laat.
Wat mist is (natuurlijk) het onderzoek naar het lek, daar rept ome Ben met geen woord over waardoor Shaila-Ann Rao (Nederlandse vertaling: "Zij die het lek is") publiekelijk nog steeds in het verdachtenbankje zit.
Dat onderzoek zal wel in een bureaula gestopt worden...
Mijn bericht was van gisteren van E S P N.
20 min geleden heeft het Ned M Sport er ook een artikel aan geweid.
FIA-voorzitter ontkent Mercedes-voorkeur en bagatelliseert lek
FIA-voorzitter Mohammed Ben Sulayem ontkent dat zijn organisatie een voorkeur voor Mercedes heeft, zoals op bijvoorbeeld social media nog wel eens wordt gesuggereerd. Ook maakt hij zich geen zorgen over een eventueel lek binnen de internationale autosportfederatie.
FIA-voorzitter Mohammed Ben Sulayem twijfelt echter niet aan haar integriteit.
“Ze is interim-secretaris-generaal. Wat betekent ‘interim’?”, begint Ben Sulayem. “Shaila-Ann is een enorme steun voor mij geweest. Als ze belangrijke beslissingen voor me voorbereidt, zie je hoe intelligent ze is. Ze wordt ervan beschuldigd vooral Mercedes-supporter te zijn, maar ik zal eerlijk zijn en mijn mening verdedigen: toen de straffen voor het budgetplafond werden uitgedeeld, zei ze dat het enigszins streng van me was. Daar keek ik van op en zei: ‘mijn God, ze wordt ervan beschuldigd Mercedes voor te trekken, terwijl ze tegen mij zegt dat Red Bull zwaar wordt bestraft’.”
Ben Sulayem maakt zich sowieso geen zorgen over een eventueel lek binnen de FIA. Hij stelt dat wel vaker iets uitlekt in de Formule 1. “In Oostenrijk hadden we bijvoorbeeld een vergadering met de F1 Commission. Terwijl die nog gaande was, kwamen er al dingen in het nieuws”, reageert de FIA-topman. “Dat is soms frustrerend, want voordat je vergadering is afgelopen, is er al iets naar buiten gekomen.”
Kort samengevat: Hij kletst er omheen en geeft geen antwoord.
20 min geleden heeft het Ned M Sport er ook een artikel aan geweid.
Moet zijn:
20 min geleden heeft het Ned M Sport er ook een artikel aan gewijd.
Posts: 35.814
Yep, bureaulaatje dus!
Typisch FIA...
