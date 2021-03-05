user icon
Ferrari presenteert de nieuwe SF21 woensdag om 14.00 uur

Ferrari presenteert de nieuwe SF21 woensdag om 14.00 uur

  • Gepubliceerd op 05 maa 2021 14:19
  • comments 27
  • Door: Rob Veenstra

Het team van Ferrari zal woensdag de bolide voor het komende Formule 1-seizoen onthullen. Daarmee is de Scuderia de laatste in de rij wat betreft presentaties, al heeft Haas F1 Team alleen nog maar de livery - en niet de nieuwe auto - voor 2021 getoond.

Op 10 maart is het dan eindelijk de beurt aan Ferrari, dat dit jaar een beroep doet op coureurs Charles Leclerc en Carlos Sainz. De Italiaanse renstal heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat de onthulling van de SF21 vanaf 14.00 uur Nederlandse tijd te volgen is via de website sf21.ferrari.com.

Reacties (0)

  • red slow

    Posts: 1.449

    Hoe laat is Williams vandaag?

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 14:26
    • Ligier

      Posts: 63

      Via andere site "Williams has been forced to abandon the augmented reality app launch of its Williams FW43B 2021 Formula 1 car due to hacking"

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 14:33
    • Drake Ziggo

      Posts: 507

      Had al online moeten zijn, maar de App die ze wilden gebruiken is blijkbaar gehackt.

      Tweet

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 14:37
    • AtteH

      Posts: 1.550

      Zo, maar ach, voor als je niet kunt wachten

      i.imgur.com/ANeUDbk.png

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 14:38
    • Ligier

      Posts: 63

      Gecanceld site is gehackt waardoor hun AR presentatie niet doorkan gaan

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 14:47
    • red slow

      Posts: 1.449

      Ah jammer

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 15:03
  • schwantz34

    Posts: 20.493

    Woensdag gehaktdag.

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 14:27
    • flyineddy

      Posts: 564

      Vrijdag gehacktdag?

      • + 3
      • 5 maa 2021 - 14:50
  • Maximo

    Posts: 6.568

    Dat podium op die foto.... lijkt wel zo'n schreeuwerige Italiaanse TV show.

    • + 1
    • 5 maa 2021 - 14:32
    • schwantz34

      Posts: 20.493

      Das de Italiaanse Tutti Frutti show.

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 15:04
    • P. Clemenza

      Posts: 8.470

      ja ganz genau!

      Die cult show Tutti Frutti mit Monique Sluyter auf RTL+ :)

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 15:50
    • Snork

      Posts: 9.937

      Ja, toll und super geil.

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 17:12
    • Snork

      Posts: 9.937

      Kan overigens ook de Pin Up Club zijn.

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 17:12
    • P. Clemenza

      Posts: 8.470

      We cheer you up, we cheer you up
      We cheer you up in the Pin-up Club

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 20:41
    • PallMall

      Posts: 4.268

      Good old days

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 22:46
  • MaxWorldChampion

    Posts: 28

    Ferrari Rich Energy?

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 16:23
  • TylaHunter

    Posts: 3.922

    Ik hoop dat ze eens gek doen en gewoon 2 verschillende tinten rood gaan gebruiken of een gedeelte mat & een andere gedeelte glans ofzo. Rood wordt het sowieso wel.

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 17:09
  • Snork

    Posts: 9.937

    Ik trek speciaal voor die dag een rode onderbroek aan. Gewoon omdat het kan.

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 17:13
  • Redcarsmatter

    Posts: 262

    De laatste zullen de mooiste zijn. Ik reken erop...

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 17:51
    • Beetle

      Posts: 1.160

      Dat is niet eens "im frage".

      • + 0
      • 5 maa 2021 - 18:31
  • nr 76

    Posts: 1.099

    Ik ben bemieuwd welke verrassing ze uit de hoge hoed gaan toveren! Geel zou wel weer eens leuk zijn, is alweer een tijd geleden...

    • + 0
    • 5 maa 2021 - 21:04
  • Arie54

    Posts: 3.573

    Mooi zo, daar ga ik eens goed voor zitten. Hopelijk wordt het een mooi Ferrari-jaar.

    • + 0
    • 6 maa 2021 - 09:31
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 8.049

    Ben benieuwd of Binotto daarbij aanwezig is. Gisteravond kwam vanuit Tsjechië het bericht dat hij een andere functie binnen Ferrari gaat bekleden en geen teambaas meer is.
    Komt van een GT3 Ferrari rijder, Pepa Král was gisteren op YT te zien in het Tsjechisch helaas.
    Twitter staat er vol mee. youtu.be/kjbWFmzunBY

    • + 1
    • 6 maa 2021 - 09:47
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 8.049

      Iemand die Pepa Král kent:

      He leaks info all the time and very often he is right, it just never got attention, because he is leaking info only for Czech fans.

      • + 0
      • 6 maa 2021 - 10:38
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 8.049

      Dit was te lezen op een Italiaanse s. i t e . GTranslate.

      "According to some sources from Maranello (Josef Kral) it seems that Mattia Binotto has been removed from his current role in Ferrari . The news would represent a real twist. 2021 should be a transition year for the Italian team in view of the major regulatory change of 2022."

      "Precisely in this regard, in recent weeks, Binotto himself had announced that he would spend less time on the track this season in order to be able to follow the development of next year's car more closely. Laurent Mekies will replace the current Ferrari Team Principal in the races in which he will not take part."

      "According to the journalist Serhan Acar Binotto he would have been removed from the role of team principal to join the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council, representing Ferrari. In this way, the Scuderia di Maranello would avoid letting one of the best engineers of the current F1 run free, as recently happened with Aldo Costa, Lorenzo Sassi or James Allison. The news, we repeat, has not yet been confirmed or denied. For now it is a simple rumor that could however represent one of the biggest twists of recent years."

      • + 0
      • 6 maa 2021 - 10:41
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 8.049

      Filt*r, grrrr. Nogmaals

      Dit is te lezen op een IT s.i.t.e. Vertaald:

      "According to some sources from Maranello (Josef Kral) it seems that Mattia Binotto has been removed from his current role in Ferrari . The news would represent a real twist. 2021 should be a transition year for the Italian team in view of the major regulatory change of 2022."

      "Precisely in this regard, in recent weeks, Binotto himself had announced that he would spend less time on the track this season in order to be able to follow the development of next year's car more closely. Laurent Mekies will replace the current Ferrari Team Principal in the races in which he will not take part."

      "According to the journalist Serhan Acar Binotto he would have been removed from the role of team principal to join the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council, representing Ferrari. In this way, the Scuderia di Maranello would avoid letting one of the best engineers of the current F1 run free, as recently happened with Aldo Costa, Lorenzo Sassi or James Allison. The news, we repeat, has not yet been confirmed or denied. For now it is a simple rumor that could however represent one of the biggest twists of recent years."

      • + 0
      • 6 maa 2021 - 10:43
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 8.049

      Heb zojuist een vertaald stuk uit een Italiaanse krant geplaatst, maar het wordt weer eens niet geplaatst. Zo irritant!
      Ik las ook ergens dat hij op papier gewoon TP blijft, maar Mekies die rol de meeste tijd gaat vervullen.

      • + 0
      • 6 maa 2021 - 11:01

