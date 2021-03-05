Ferrari presenteert de nieuwe SF21 woensdag om 14.00 uur

Het team van Ferrari zal woensdag de bolide voor het komende Formule 1-seizoen onthullen. Daarmee is de Scuderia de laatste in de rij wat betreft presentaties, al heeft Haas F1 Team alleen nog maar de livery - en niet de nieuwe auto - voor 2021 getoond.
Op 10 maart is het dan eindelijk de beurt aan Ferrari, dat dit jaar een beroep doet op coureurs Charles Leclerc en Carlos Sainz. De Italiaanse renstal heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat de onthulling van de SF21 vanaf 14.00 uur Nederlandse tijd te volgen is via de website sf21.ferrari.com.
T-5 days 🤩#Tifosi, get ready to meet the #SF21 🥰— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 5, 2021
🗓 10.03.2021
⏰ 14:00 CET
🔗 https://t.co/OIVZRTLHGR
You definitely don’t want to miss our car launch ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tIklPkwm5D
Lokale tijd
12:30 - 13:30
13:00 - 14:00
17:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 17:00
17:00 - 19:00
red slow
Posts: 1.449
Hoe laat is Williams vandaag?
Ligier
Posts: 63
Via andere site "Williams has been forced to abandon the augmented reality app launch of its Williams FW43B 2021 Formula 1 car due to hacking"
Drake Ziggo
Posts: 507
Had al online moeten zijn, maar de App die ze wilden gebruiken is blijkbaar gehackt.Tweet
AtteH
Posts: 1.550
Zo, maar ach, voor als je niet kunt wachten
i.imgur.com/ANeUDbk.png
Ligier
Posts: 63
Gecanceld site is gehackt waardoor hun AR presentatie niet doorkan gaan
red slow
Posts: 1.449
Ah jammer
schwantz34
Posts: 20.493
Woensdag gehaktdag.
flyineddy
Posts: 564
Vrijdag gehacktdag?
Maximo
Posts: 6.568
Dat podium op die foto.... lijkt wel zo'n schreeuwerige Italiaanse TV show.
schwantz34
Posts: 20.493
Das de Italiaanse Tutti Frutti show.
P. Clemenza
Posts: 8.470
ja ganz genau!
Die cult show Tutti Frutti mit Monique Sluyter auf RTL+ :)
Snork
Posts: 9.937
Ja, toll und super geil.
Snork
Posts: 9.937
Kan overigens ook de Pin Up Club zijn.
P. Clemenza
Posts: 8.470
We cheer you up, we cheer you up
We cheer you up in the Pin-up Club
PallMall
Posts: 4.268
Good old days
MaxWorldChampion
Posts: 28
Ferrari Rich Energy?
TylaHunter
Posts: 3.922
Ik hoop dat ze eens gek doen en gewoon 2 verschillende tinten rood gaan gebruiken of een gedeelte mat & een andere gedeelte glans ofzo. Rood wordt het sowieso wel.
Snork
Posts: 9.937
Ik trek speciaal voor die dag een rode onderbroek aan. Gewoon omdat het kan.
Redcarsmatter
Posts: 262
De laatste zullen de mooiste zijn. Ik reken erop...
Beetle
Posts: 1.160
Dat is niet eens "im frage".
nr 76
Posts: 1.099
Ik ben bemieuwd welke verrassing ze uit de hoge hoed gaan toveren! Geel zou wel weer eens leuk zijn, is alweer een tijd geleden...
Arie54
Posts: 3.573
Mooi zo, daar ga ik eens goed voor zitten. Hopelijk wordt het een mooi Ferrari-jaar.
Pietje Bell
Posts: 8.049
Ben benieuwd of Binotto daarbij aanwezig is. Gisteravond kwam vanuit Tsjechië het bericht dat hij een andere functie binnen Ferrari gaat bekleden en geen teambaas meer is.
Komt van een GT3 Ferrari rijder, Pepa Král was gisteren op YT te zien in het Tsjechisch helaas.
Twitter staat er vol mee. youtu.be/kjbWFmzunBY
Pietje Bell
Posts: 8.049
Iemand die Pepa Král kent:
He leaks info all the time and very often he is right, it just never got attention, because he is leaking info only for Czech fans.
Pietje Bell
Posts: 8.049
Dit was te lezen op een Italiaanse s. i t e . GTranslate.
"According to some sources from Maranello (Josef Kral) it seems that Mattia Binotto has been removed from his current role in Ferrari . The news would represent a real twist. 2021 should be a transition year for the Italian team in view of the major regulatory change of 2022."
"Precisely in this regard, in recent weeks, Binotto himself had announced that he would spend less time on the track this season in order to be able to follow the development of next year's car more closely. Laurent Mekies will replace the current Ferrari Team Principal in the races in which he will not take part."
"According to the journalist Serhan Acar Binotto he would have been removed from the role of team principal to join the FIA World Motorsport Council, representing Ferrari. In this way, the Scuderia di Maranello would avoid letting one of the best engineers of the current F1 run free, as recently happened with Aldo Costa, Lorenzo Sassi or James Allison. The news, we repeat, has not yet been confirmed or denied. For now it is a simple rumor that could however represent one of the biggest twists of recent years."
Pietje Bell
Posts: 8.049
Filt*r, grrrr. Nogmaals
Dit is te lezen op een IT s.i.t.e. Vertaald:
"According to some sources from Maranello (Josef Kral) it seems that Mattia Binotto has been removed from his current role in Ferrari . The news would represent a real twist. 2021 should be a transition year for the Italian team in view of the major regulatory change of 2022."
"Precisely in this regard, in recent weeks, Binotto himself had announced that he would spend less time on the track this season in order to be able to follow the development of next year's car more closely. Laurent Mekies will replace the current Ferrari Team Principal in the races in which he will not take part."
"According to the journalist Serhan Acar Binotto he would have been removed from the role of team principal to join the FIA World Motorsport Council, representing Ferrari. In this way, the Scuderia di Maranello would avoid letting one of the best engineers of the current F1 run free, as recently happened with Aldo Costa, Lorenzo Sassi or James Allison. The news, we repeat, has not yet been confirmed or denied. For now it is a simple rumor that could however represent one of the biggest twists of recent years."
Pietje Bell
Posts: 8.049
Heb zojuist een vertaald stuk uit een Italiaanse krant geplaatst, maar het wordt weer eens niet geplaatst. Zo irritant!
Ik las ook ergens dat hij op papier gewoon TP blijft, maar Mekies die rol de meeste tijd gaat vervullen.