Ferrari presenteert de nieuwe SF21 woensdag om 14.00 uur

Het team van Ferrari zal woensdag de bolide voor het komende Formule 1-seizoen onthullen. Daarmee is de Scuderia de laatste in de rij wat betreft presentaties, al heeft Haas F1 Team alleen nog maar de livery - en niet de nieuwe auto - voor 2021 getoond.

Op 10 maart is het dan eindelijk de beurt aan Ferrari, dat dit jaar een beroep doet op coureurs Charles Leclerc en Carlos Sainz. De Italiaanse renstal heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat de onthulling van de SF21 vanaf 14.00 uur Nederlandse tijd te volgen is via de website sf21.ferrari.com.

T-5 days 🤩#Tifosi, get ready to meet the #SF21 🥰



🗓 10.03.2021

⏰ 14:00 CET

🔗 https://t.co/OIVZRTLHGR



You definitely don’t want to miss our car launch ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tIklPkwm5D