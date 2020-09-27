Mercedes
Latifi start achteraan vanwege een kapotte versnellingsbak.
De FIA heeft bekend gemaakt dat de 1,2,3 coureurs na afloop van de race hun overal
tot aan de nek toe gesloten dienen te houden, dwz gedurende de interviews en de podiumceremonie.
"Done up to the neck, not openend to the waist."
Mooi.
Van M0t0rsp*rt zojuist:
Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi will both take a five place grid penalty for Sunday’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix after gearbox changes following qualifying.
Albon had been due to start the race in Sochi from 10th on the grid, but will now drop back to 15th as a result of the sanction, while Latifi will fall from 19th to 20th.
Ik hoor net dat Hamilton voor zeker een penalty gaat krijgen: Proefstart op de verkeerde plek.
Pietje Bell
snailer
Ik hoor net dat Hamilton voor zeker een penalty gaat krijgen: Proefstart op de verkeerde plek.