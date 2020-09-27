user icon
F1Grand Prix Rusland - Startgrid

RU Sochi Autodrom - 27 september 2020

1

GB

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

  • 1:31.304

2

NL

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:31.867
  • +0.563

3

FI

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

  • 1:31.956
  • +0.652

4

MX

Sergio Perez

Racing Point

  • 1:32.317
  • +1.013

5

AU

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

  • 1:32.364
  • +1.060

6

ES

Carlos Sainz jr

McLaren

  • 1:32.550
  • +1.246

7

FR

Esteban Ocon

Renault

  • 1:32.624
  • +1.320

8

GB

Lando Norris

McLaren

  • 1:32.847
  • +1.543

9

FR

Pierre Gasly

Alpha Tauri

  • 1:33.000
  • +1.696

10

TH

Alexander Albon

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:33.008
  • +1.704

11

MC

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

  • 1:33.239
  • +1.935

12

RU

Daniil Kvyat

Alpha Tauri

  • 1:33.249
  • +1.945

13

CA

Lance Stroll

Racing Point

  • 1:33.364
  • +2.060

14

GB

George Russell

Williams

  • 1:33.583
  • +2.279

15

DE

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

  • 1:33.609
  • +2.305

16

FR

Romain Grosjean

Haas F1

  • 1:34.592
  • +3.288

17

IT

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:34.594
  • +3.290

18

DK

Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1

  • 1:34.681
  • +3.377

19

CA

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

  • 1:35.066
  • +3.762

20

FI

Kimi Räikkönen

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:35.267
  • +3.963

Reacties (3)

  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 7.169

    Latifi start achteraan vanwege een kapotte versnellingsbak.

    De FIA heeft bekend gemaakt dat de 1,2,3 coureurs na afloop van de race hun overal
    tot aan de nek toe gesloten dienen te houden, dwz gedurende de interviews en de podiumceremonie.
    "Done up to the neck, not openend to the waist."

    Mooi.

    • + 0
    • 27 sep 2020 - 10:16
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 7.169

    Van M0t0rsp*rt zojuist:

    Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi will both take a five place grid penalty for Sunday’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix after gearbox changes following qualifying.

    Albon had been due to start the race in Sochi from 10th on the grid, but will now drop back to 15th as a result of the sanction, while Latifi will fall from 19th to 20th.

    • + 0
    • 27 sep 2020 - 10:42
  • snailer

    Posts: 3.770

    Ik hoor net dat Hamilton voor zeker een penalty gaat krijgen: Proefstart op de verkeerde plek.

    • + 0
    • 27 sep 2020 - 12:48

show sidebar