McLaren denies it has cut ties with Alonso

Fernando Alonso and McLaren have not ended their partnership, GPToday.net understands.

Reports emerged on Friday that the double-world champion would no longer continue to work with the Woking squad after a number of frustrating years.

MORE: Seidl: Alonso, Vandoorne deserve credit for McLaren revival

Alonso returned to McLaren in 2015, but endured four difficult seasons with the team before opting to walk away from a race seat in Formula 1.

Earlier this year, he entered the Indianapolis 500 for the second time, but the effort saw McLaren and Alonso fail to qualify for the race.

It is understood that there are no more plans for Alonso to drive the MCL34 this year following his outing in Bahrain in May.

However, GPToday.net has learned that Alonso remains an ambassador of the squad, despite there being no driving projects in the pipeline.

Alonso won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month for Toyota, triumphing for a second year consecutive after taking the victory in 2018 alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

A collaboration between McLaren and Alonso is still possible, perhaps even for the Indianapolis 500 next season.