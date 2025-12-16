Helmut Marko has shed light on the complex and costly contract negotiations that kept Max Verstappen at Red Bull, revealing how difficult it was to secure the Dutchman’s long-term commitment. The former Red Bull adviser admits the deal raised eyebrows internally because of its scale, but insists it was fully justified given Verstappen’s value to the team. According to Marko, the negotiations reflected not only Verstappen’s sporting importance, but also the realities of the modern Formula 1 driver market.

Verstappen signed one of the most lucrative contracts in the sport’s history, extending his stay with Red Bull well into the second half of the decade. Marko says that agreement did not come easily and required decisive action from the team.

“It Was Expensive, But Necessary”

Speaking to ServusTV, Marko acknowledged the financial impact of the deal. “Yes, it was expensive. There is no point denying that,” he said. “But when you have a driver like Max, you have to secure him.”

Marko explained that Verstappen’s performances made him the most sought-after driver in Formula 1. “Every team would have taken him instantly. We knew that. If we hesitated, we would have lost him.”

He added that the price reflected market reality rather than excess. “This is the level the top drivers are at now. You cannot compare it to the past.”

More Than Just Speed

According to Marko, Verstappen’s value goes far beyond lap times. “Max is not only fast. He leads the team, pushes development and sets standards.”

Marko said Verstappen’s feedback and work ethic were key factors in the negotiations. “Engineers trust him. He knows exactly what the car needs. That influence is worth a lot.”

He also pointed to Verstappen’s commercial importance. “He is a global star. Sponsors want to be associated with him. That also matters in today’s Formula 1.”

Internal Debate at Red Bull

Marko admitted that the size of the contract sparked debate within Red Bull. “Of course there were discussions. Not everyone was immediately convinced.”

However, Marko said the long-term benefits outweighed the concerns. “If you look at what Max delivers, the return is clear. Championships, visibility, stability.”

He argued that losing Verstappen would have been far more costly. “Replacing someone like him is impossible. There is no Plan B for a driver like Max.”

A Strategic Commitment

Marko described the contract as a strategic decision designed to anchor Red Bull’s future. “We wanted to build everything around stability. Max is the foundation.”

He stressed that the deal also sent a message to rivals. “It showed that Red Bull are serious. We protect our key people.”

As Red Bull prepare for major changes with the 2026 regulations, Marko believes securing Verstappen was essential. “With Max, you always have a chance. Without him, everything becomes harder.”

For Marko, the conclusion is simple. The contract may have been expensive, but in Formula 1 terms, it was the safest investment Red Bull could make.