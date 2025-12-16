Isack Hadjar has spoken openly about his mindset as he prepares to work alongside Max Verstappen, admitting that he accepts he will initially be slower than the multiple world champion. The young Frenchman says frustration is inevitable when facing a driver of Verstappen’s calibre, but believes acceptance rather than resistance is the key to long-term development. According to Hadjar, Verstappen’s advantage has nothing to do with a car built around him and everything to do with skill and experience.

Hadjar is regarded as one of the most promising drivers in the Red Bull programme, but stepping into an environment dominated by Verstappen presents a unique challenge. Instead of setting unrealistic expectations, Hadjar says he prefers an honest and patient approach.

“You Have to Be Realistic”

Speaking to Auto Hebdo, Hadjar explained how he views the situation. “You have to be realistic. Max is one of the best drivers ever. Of course I will be slower at first.”

He said trying to immediately match Verstappen would be counterproductive. “If you expect to beat him straight away, you will only create frustration. That helps nobody.”

Hadjar added that acknowledging the gap is not a sign of weakness. “It is about understanding where you are and what you need to improve.”

Learning Instead of Comparing

The Frenchman said his focus is on learning rather than comparison. “I want to study how Max works, how he gives feedback, how he approaches weekends.”

He stressed that Verstappen’s strength is not mysterious. “There is no secret advantage. He just does a lot of things extremely well.”

According to Hadjar, young drivers often struggle because they chase lap times instead of fundamentals. “You need to build step by step. If you skip steps, you pay for it.”

No Car Built for One Driver

Hadjar also rejected the idea that Red Bull cars are tailored to Verstappen. “The car is not made for him. It is made to be fast.”

He echoed the view that the best drivers adapt to difficult cars. “Max can drive cars that are hard to handle. That is why the difference looks so big.”

Hadjar said trying to copy Verstappen’s style too quickly can be dangerous. “You have to find your own way. That takes time.”

A Long-Term Perspective

Despite the challenge ahead, Hadjar said he feels motivated rather than intimidated. “This is the best environment to learn. You cannot ask for a better reference.”

He believes patience will be crucial. “If I keep improving and stay calm, the results will come. That is how careers are built.”

Hadjar concluded by saying that racing Verstappen is an opportunity, not a burden. “If you measure yourself against the best, you learn the most. That is why I am here.”