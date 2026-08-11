Franco Colapinto may return to Williams if Carlos Sainz exercises his contractual right to leave the team after the 2026 season. The Argentine, currently racing for Alpine, remains linked to the Grove outfit through a contractual arrangement that could see him rejoin the squad where he made his Formula 1 debut in 2024. Sainz reiterated after the Hungarian Grand Prix that his future remains undecided, with Red Bull and rival midfield teams all on his radar.

Sainz signed a multi-year deal with Williams but negotiated an exit clause that allows him to leave after his second season. The Spaniard is understood to be monitoring Max Verstappen's situation at Red Bull Racing, though a move to Alpine or Aston Martin appears more realistic. His decision will shape Williams' driver lineup for 2027, and the team may already have a contingency in place.

Viaplay commentator Nelson Valkenburg stated on the Nailing the Apex podcast that Colapinto remains contractually tied to Williams despite his current Alpine seat. "I think Franco is still part of the Williams family. He is somehow still under contract with the team," Valkenburg said. Colapinto completed nine races for Williams in 2024 after Logan Sargeant was dropped mid-season, scoring five points before moving to Alpine as a reserve driver for 2025.

Williams Academy graduate remains fallback option

Colapinto joined the Williams Academy in January 2023 and was promoted to a race seat at Monza 2024. His debut stint showed promise but was marred by several heavy crashes late in the year. Alpine handed him a full-time drive in 2025 after initially signing him as reserve, replacing Jack Doohan. This season has brought improvement, with a seventh in Miami and sixth in Canada, though he trails Pierre Gasly 20-9 in their qualifying head-to-head.

Valkenburg suggested Williams could leverage Colapinto's academy pedigree. "It would make sense because it sends a clear signal that you have confidence in your own development programme. If Sainz leaves, Williams could potentially bring him back," he said. Any return would likely require a buyout fee, with Colapinto understood to be contracted to Alpine through 2027 at minimum.

Financial and strategic considerations

Williams has invested heavily in Sainz, viewing him as a cornerstone signing to rebuild competitiveness. Losing him after two seasons would represent both a setback and an opportunity. Colapinto offers continuity and insider knowledge of the team's infrastructure, plus he carries commercial appeal in South America. Alpine, however, would need compensating, particularly if Colapinto is seen as a long-term asset in their own development pipeline.

The timeline hinges on Sainz's choice. Red Bull remains his preferred destination, but Christian Horner has given little indication that Verstappen will depart. Alpine and Aston Martin both offer competitive midfield platforms, though neither guarantees title contention. Williams, meanwhile, is banking on new regulations and improved aerodynamic infrastructure to close the gap. Whether Sainz believes that trajectory is worth waiting for will determine if Colapinto gets a second chance at Grove.